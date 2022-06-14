List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Compact Track Loader Simulator Training Pack Replicates Machine Instability to Provide Training

Tue June 14, 2022 - National Edition
CM Labs Simulations


The simulated machine behavior helps operators gain a better feel for the impact of gear shifting and throttle use; improving lifting capacity and cycle times, ultimately reducing production costs. The simulator training pack includes the bucket and fork attachments and a comprehensive range of exercises to prepare for the more challenging real-world activities operators will face.

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, has announced the release of its compact track loader (CTL) simulator training pack. It is the only simulation-based solution that accurately replicates machine instability and lift clearance, according to the manufacturer.

The CTL's worksite popularity and inexperienced operator use mean a high rate of accidents and machine inefficiency. CM Labs' simulator training pack offers a safe, effective and comprehensive alternative for initial training while mitigating the increased fuel costs and wear and tear that typically result from novice handling.

The vertical lift CTL training pack comes with fork and bucket attachments with progressive learning exercises designed to gradually build skill and confidence. Trainees work on skills such as controls familiarization, addressing the risk of tipping, handling view-blocking material, live attachment changing, loading and unloading, dealing with difficult terrain, and working with small margins for lift clearance while dumping dirt into a truck.

The training pack runs on all of CM Labs' simulator platforms, including the motion-enabled Vortex Edge Max, the fully immersive Vortex Advantage and the desktop Vortex Edge Plus. Performance metrics are tracked during training exercises including safety violations, load control and operational efficiency.

The simulator training pack rounds out the range of CM Labs' earthworks machines, making it ideal for training schools or companies with a wide range of equipment in their fleet.

"With no training certification required to run a CTL, operators are often at risk," said Alan Limoges, product manager at CM Labs. "With this in mind, we designed our learning program based on the most stringent labor competency recommendations to deliver the industry's best training."

For more information, visit www.cm-labs.com.

