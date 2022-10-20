For those looking to enhance their operations, the 470 P-tier model offers SmartGrade technology as a factory option. Customers can choose from 2D guidance, 2D SmartGrade Ready Control, and SmartGrade 3D Control.

John Deere has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These heavy-duty machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy.

The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. In addition, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.

"Excavators are known to be highly versatile and on almost every job site, so they need to perform day-in and day-out," said Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"Our largest P-tier excavators are built to deliver exceptional performance in harsh environments like aggregates, but also help operators increase efficiency and accuracy during high-production applications."

Customers seeking improved visibility on the job can benefit from the strategic visibility enhancements added to the P-tier line-up. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier, and 870 P-tier models feature standard right, rear and left camera systems with added LED surround lighting, all integrated into the main monitor of the machine. The LED-surround lighting and standard camera systems provide the operator with a 270-degree view of the area around the machine, improving safety and visibility on the job.

For those looking to enhance their operations, the 470 P-tier model offers SmartGrade technology as a factory option. Customers can choose from 2D guidance, 2D SmartGrade Ready Control, and SmartGrade 3D Control. These grade management options allow customers to choose a level of technology that's right for them with the ability to upgrade as their business needs grow.

Included with SmartGrade, Overdig protect technology limits the bucket's cutting edge from going below the target design surface while in-cab real-time distance to target measurements help promote operator accuracy.

Optional on the 470 P-tier, the new hydraulic coupler-ready option provides factory-installed hydraulic plumbing all the way to the end of the arm. Coupler controls also are factory integrated into a switch in the cab. Compatible with multiple aftermarket coupler manufacturers, this feature allows operators to efficiently switch attachments and adds more productive working hours each day.

Building upon the success of the G-Series excavators, the 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier, and 870 P-tier excavators can be counted on to produce at high levels while helping lower fuel consumption on the job. Auto-idle technology automatically reduces engine speed when hydraulics are not in use, helping to save fuel during operation. In addition, the Auto-shutdown feature further preserves fuel on the job, while the hydraulic reversing fan helps keep the coolers clean in high debris environments.

The large excavator hydraulic system helps balance engine performance and hydraulic flow for predictable operations and applications. With three productivity modes, an operator can select the mode that fits the job at hand. The High productivity mode delivers more power and faster hydraulic response to move more material, faster. The Power mode provides smooth and balanced metering for normal operation on the job, while the Economy mode helps to reduce engine rpm, reducing the amount of fuel used by the machine, helping to reduce the cost of operation.

The P-tier excavator models offer a variety of trim packages, helping to customize the machine's capability based on job-site needs.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/Excavators.

