The benefits of AutoTrac are well-known: reduced skips and overlaps resulting in lower input costs.

Adding AutoTrac guidance to wide variety of non-guidance-ready machine platforms is now easier and less expensive with John Deere AutoTrac Controller 300. This new universal after-market steering kit gives producers the benefits of integrated AutoTrac precision guidance with no impact on operator ergonomics and no steering wheel modifications.

According to John Mishler, precision ag marketing manager of John Deere, the AutoTrac Controller 300 system is customizable to different types, ages and brands of ag machines that have hydraulic steering from a single source and at least four wheels.

"We know that not all farmers operate new John Deere machines factory equipped with AutoTrac," Mishler said. "This solution is compatible with many newer Deere vehicles not already equipped with AutoTrac, as well as older machines and other equipment brands. It integrates with a John Deere precision ag display and StarFire receiver for a complete guidance system and a consistent John Deere Precision Ag experience across the entire fleet."

John Deere AutoTrac Controller 300 is a dealer-installed kit that is easy to setup, calibrate and maintain with no modifications needed to the original steering wheel or operator area. It utilizes proven hydraulic and electrical components that provide quick guidance line acquisition with the feel and function of a fully integrated system.

AutoTrac Controller 300 is an economical guidance solution for a wide variety of non-guidance equipped machines with single-point steering, including utility tractors, 2WD, 4WD and articulated configurations. Later this year, John Deere plans to expand compatibility to include machines other than tractors. It can be used on cabbed or open-station Deere and other brands of ag machines with front- or rear-wheel steering and is compatible with both open- and closed-center hydraulic systems.

"The benefits of AutoTrac are well-known: reduced skips and overlaps resulting in lower input costs for fuel, seed, fertilizer, and crop protectants. Now almost any producer can add guidance to their machines without having to trade vehicles, or more easily add it to non-Deere or smaller tractors to reap the productivity, accuracy and efficiency benefits precision guidance provides," Mishler said. "More importantly, customers can customize automated steering to the level of precision they choose based on their specific requirements, resulting in a package that best fits their operation without having to learn multiple user interfaces."

John Deere AutoTrac Controller 300 is available to order now. For more information, visit JohnDeere.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.