John Deere Brings Segment Expertise to ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Wed February 05, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere



Continuing its commitment to providing customers with productive machines and technology that supports their unique application requirements, John Deere will lay out its ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 booth in segment groupings. Attendees will be able to see the benefits of combining multiple John Deere machines, related technologies and solutions, and dealer support offerings across four specific production systems: Quarry & Aggregates; Roadbuilding; Site Development; and Underground.

"John Deere's expertise in these segments stems from many years of working with customers to understand their core needs," said Jason Daly, director of global marketing and support, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "This layout will help customers at the show better visualize how our products, technology solutions and dealer support can all work together to make them more productive."

Thirty-seven pieces of equipment will be displayed in the booth within the four applications segments. Highlights include:

  • Quarry & Aggregates products on display will include various wheel loaders and excavators, including the 944K wheel loader and 300G LC excavator. Additionally, through the Wirtgen Group acquisition, the booth area also will feature a Kleemann MC011 PRO cone crusher.
  • Roadbuilding products will include the 950K PAT SmartGrade dozer, 135G excavator, and motorgraders, such as the 872GP with SmartGrade fully integrated, mastless grade control.
  • Site Development will feature multiple crawler dozers, including the 850L, several wheel loaders, excavators and a scraper system.
  • The Underground segment will boast utility wheel loaders, backhoes, numerous excavators and multiple compact pieces of equipment with attachments.

Several new product introductions to be announced at the show are a result of combining years of customer collaboration with segment and application expertise. Multiple segment experts also will be on hand throughout the week to answer questions and discuss equipment and technologies.

The John Deere Construction & Forestry booth is located at N12525 near the main lobby entrance of the North Hall.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/vegas2020.



CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Events John Deere