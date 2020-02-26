The John Deere 444L utility loader combines new front-end features, including an all-new cab and controls.

John Deere expands the L-Series wheel loader lineup with four new utility models, the 444L, 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L. The new wheel loaders incorporate several customer-driven improvements to boost performance and productivity, including a redesigned Z-Bar loader linkage, an updated, ergonomically designed cab, electrohydraulic (EH) controls and a more robust heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

"The new L-Series wheel loader line is a culmination of customer feedback, industry-leading innovation, and versatile machines that are made to perform in a variety of applications," said Grant Van Tine, product marketing manager, wheel loaders. "Our customers expect machines that work as hard as they do. Having machines that are designed to improve productivity, provide all-day comfort and perform reliably day in and day out, makes all the difference."

The powerful new wheel loaders were designed to maximize productivity. Horsepower has been increased from the previous K-Series models on the 644L, 644L Hybrid and 724L, boasting 249, 231 and 269 hp (186, 172 and 200 kW), respectively.

The redesigned Z-Bar linkage provides improved visibility to the front attachment and near parallel lift, which is now 8 degrees. A change from previous models, this improves load leveling throughout the lift cycle. Additionally, the 724L hinge pin height on the standard Z-Bar was enhanced by 3 in. compared to the K-Series machine, increasing clearance when dumping into hoppers or trucks.

The all-new cab is filled with features designed to provide a first-class work environment, including increased functional storage, durable seats and an improved HVAC system. Customers can choose one of two cab options — standard or premium — to ensure their needs are met. Both options deliver three more inches of room between the pedals and the seat compared to the previous models. The standard cab features a deluxe cloth, air suspension seat, while the premium cab is equipped with a heated and ventilated heavy-duty air suspension seat. The premium cab also features automatic temperature control. The updated and relocated HVAC controls are easily reached, so the operator can adjust the blower speed or temperature with ease, while rear defrost improves cold weather visibility.

The single-lever hydraulic joystick control with an ergonomically designed grip is equipped with a standard forward-neutral-reverse switch as well as two multifunction buttons that can be programmed to control any of 10 different functions selected in the monitor. This helps operators easily control multiple functions without removing their hand from the joystick. Additionally, when properly equipped, the lever features integrated thumb rollers for auxiliary functions, making the single-lever joystick capable of controlling up to six different functions.

With the new EH functionality, the operator can select how abrupt the bucket or boom stops and can adjust hydraulic flow percentage using the monitor for specific attachments. The bucket vibrate feature aids when dumping or sprinkling loose material, while the EH precision mode allows for fine metering when placing pipe or heavy objects. The operator is able to store specific settings for up to 10 different attachments in the monitor. In addition, the new constant auxiliary flow function allows the operator to continuously run attachments without having to hold a lever or roller.

The optional seat belt minder monitoring system sends an alert to JDLink if the seat belt is not latched within 30 seconds of releasing the park brake. A seat belt indicator beacon on the cab will illuminate green when the seat belt is in use.

The 644L and 724L machines are available with more than 30 new pin-on and coupler bucket configurations, providing expanded options for customers. The new enhanced production buckets improve performance and material retention over previous buckets with integrated spill guards, curved side cutters and greater rollback. New shaft style forks provide better visibility through the forks and to the fork tips. With all the features of the new EH controls and programmable settings for a wide variety of attachments, the new L-Series utility wheel loaders offer the versatility operators need to tackle almost any application.

Those attending the 2020 ConExpo-Con/AGG Show in Las Vegas can get a close-up look at the John Deere L-Series utility wheel loaders in booth #N12525.