The new 333G SmartGrade compact track loader helps operators get the job done.

John Deere is building upon its industry-leading range of OEM precision grade management products by integrating SmartGrade, its proprietary grade control technology, into the 333G compact track loader. The implementation of SmartGrade is the first time a fully-integrated grade control technology will be available on compact equipment.

The SmartGrade 333G compact track loader will expand the capabilities of customers working in site development, roadbuilding, landscaping, residential and commercial building operations by enabling them to take on new tasks and larger jobs that require accuracy. By leveraging the latest grade control technology, the SmartGrade 333G machine levels the playing field with contractors running larger fleets. The SmartGrade 333G compact track loader will increase productivity by helping to automatically complete grading tasks faster with fewer passes and less rework compared to working without grade control technology. Moreover, operators can reap the benefits of using a versatile, more transportable piece of equipment where the grade control system is fully integrated into the machine's structures and software, delivering precise grading performance while eliminating vulnerable masts and cables.

In addition to introducing SmartGrade technology on the 333G, operators will also benefit from the launch of DozerMode, a breakthrough control solution that enables the EH joystick control system to function like a crawler dozer — with the push of a button.

DozerMode is beneficial when operating the machine-equipped, John Deere designed and built, six-way dozer blade attachment that can both cut a grade and spread materials, streamlining attachment needs and setup time. The blade is fine-tuned to meet the performance needs of a compact track loader and does not require tools to change between other attachments. It also enhances the versatility of the machine by accurately and automatically cutting or finishing light materials in tight spaces. In conjunction with SmartGrade technology, the blade reduces the amount of operator input, ultimately lowering operator fatigue.

"In a market that becomes more competitive by the day, it's important we provide our customers with leading-edge equipment," said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, skid steers and compact track loaders, John Deere Construction and Forestry. "Integrating our innovative SmartGrade technology into the 333G compact track loader provides our customers with a solution that is transportable, can fit into tighter spaces and will ultimately reduce labor costs."

Operators looking to get the most out of their SmartGrade 333G compact track loader can rely on their world-class John Deere dealers to provide unmatched support for both the loader and the SmartGrade system.

Those attending the 2020 CONEXPO/CON-AGG Show in Las Vegas can learn more about the SmartGrade 333G compact track loader by visiting John Deere booth #N12525. For more information, please visit www.JohnDeere.com/Vegas2020.