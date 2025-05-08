John Deere introduces John Deere Path for snow removal operations, enhancing route precision with pre-mapping and real-time guidance. The technology, compatible with motor graders and other equipment, improves operator safety, efficiency and fleet management.

John Deere introduced John Deere Path, a mapping solution designed to help operators navigate snow removal operations with precision.

Snow-covered roadways present significant challenges, making it critical for operators to clear them effectively. With John Deere Path, operators gain a better sense of road edges and boundaries, when pre-mapped, even in tumultuous winter weather conditions, according to John Deere

"Snow removal, especially in rural areas where visibility can be hindered, requires accuracy for safe and efficient operations," said Matt Costello, product marketing manager, John Deere. "With a large percentage of U.S. roads located in snow-prone regions, John Deere Path is designed to give operators the confidence to navigate snow-covered roads, helping them stay on course to complete their work safely and reliably."

Built on the technology of the John Deere StarFire receiver and G5 display technologies, John Deere Path, an option on John Deere motor graders and other plow equipment, provides operators with the ability to pre-map road boundaries before snowfall, creating precise guidance routes automatically sent to the John Deere Operations Center. During snow events, near real-time maps help operators maintain alignment with road edges, with audible alerts warning if the equipment moves too close to pre-mapped boundaries, helping to reduce accident risks and infrastructure damage.

The G5 universal display provides a clear, intuitive interface for confident navigation. Operators can visualize road edges and follow a guidance track overlayed on satellite imagery, with a visual error bar alerting them to deviations and excessive drift. When road boundaries and obstacles are pre-mapped, the system also enhances obstacle awareness, such as mailboxes and curbs, while enabling operators to track and document completed work for efficiency, according to John Deere. Points of interest can be added at any time for changes on route or marking potential road maintenance areas after snow.

John Deere Operations Center plays a critical role in snow removal management. All mapped routes and completed work data are seamlessly integrated into the platform. John Deere Operations Center provides insights into total area plowed, machine location, duration of work and fuel usage when available, allowing fleet managers to make informed decisions and efficient resource allocation, according to John Deere.

John Deere Path is available as two optional solutions to meet the needs of a variety of operations. John Deere Path is specifically designed for John Deere motor graders, offering integration with machines from model year 2016 and newer. For customers with mixed fleets and older models, John Deere Path Universal offers a modem for a fully closed-loop system, making it compatible with a variety of other machines like plow trucks.

By leveraging advanced mapping and precision technology, John Deere Path delivers a way to manage snow removal operations. With enhanced accuracy, improved operator awareness and integrated fleet management capabilities, John Deere Path helps keep roadways clear and communities moving.

For more information, visit JohnDeere.com.

