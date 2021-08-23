Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Deere Acquires Three Excavator Plants

Mon August 23, 2021 - National Edition
John Deere


John Deere and Hitachi will enter into new license and supply agreements, which will enable John Deere to continue to source, manufacture and distribute the current lineup of Deere-branded excavators in the Americas.
John Deere and Hitachi will enter into new license and supply agreements, which will enable John Deere to continue to source, manufacture and distribute the current lineup of Deere-branded excavators in the Americas.

John Deere announced it has agreed with Hitachi Construction Machinery to end the Deere-Hitachi joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements.

John Deere and Hitachi will enter into new license and supply agreements, which will enable John Deere to continue to source, manufacture and distribute the current lineup of Deere-branded excavators in the Americas.

As a result of the new agreements, the following changes will go into effect on Feb. 28, 2022, contingent upon regulatory approval.

  • John Deere will acquire the Deere-Hitachi joint-venture factories in Kernersville, N.C.; Indaiatuba, Brazil; and Langley, British Columbia, Canada.
  • John Deere will continue to manufacture Deere-branded construction and forestry excavators currently produced at the three Deere-Hitachi factories. These locations will discontinue production of Hitachi-branded excavators. John Deere will continue to offer a full portfolio of excavators through a supply agreement with Hitachi.
  • John Deere's marketing arrangement for Hitachi-branded construction excavators and mining equipment in the Americas will end; Hitachi will assume distribution and support for these products.

"For many years, John Deere and Hitachi enjoyed a mutually successful partnership in the Americas," said John Stone, president, John Deere Construction & Forestry Division and Power Systems. "As we turn the page to a new chapter of Deere-designed excavators, we remain committed to supporting our customers of today and tomorrow."

"Looking to the future, John Deere will build on our legacy of quality and productivity and accelerate development of industry-leading technology and machinery that answers the fundamental need for smarter, safer and more sustainable construction so our customers can shape tomorrow's world," Stone continued.

John Deere and Hitachi began a supply relationship in the early 1960s; then in 1988 the companies started the Deere-Hitachi manufacturing joint venture to produce excavators in Kernersville, N.C. In 1998, Deere-Hitachi expanded the relationship to include the production of forestry swing machines at Deere-Hitachi Specialty Products in Langley, BC.

In 2001, John Deere and Hitachi combined their marketing and distribution efforts in the Americas. In 2011, excavator manufacturing was expanded with the addition of the Deere-Hitachi Brazil factory in Indaiatuba, Brazil.

The agreement is subject to the receipt of certain required regulatory approvals as well as certain other customary closing conditions.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.




Today's top stories

Doosan Infracore Sale to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.

Johnson Brothers Crew Widens Louisiana's I-10 Freight Corridor

Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With John Deere

Rebuild SoCal Partnership Applauds Infrastructure Report

Brandeis Machinery Expands Reach into West Virginia

A Gondola Across the Potomac From Georgetown to Rosslyn Could Be Built

Construction Crews Installing New Water Mains in Downtown Dover, N.H.

Husqvarna Construction Opens Two New Service Centers



 

Read more about...

Business News Forestry Equipment Hitachi John Deere






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo