John Deere Improves Window Quality On Its G-Series Harvesters, Forwarders

Wed May 19, 2021 - National Edition
John Deere


Improving the durability of its machines, John Deere now features RENCRAFT super hard coat polycarbonate windows as a standard offering on its G-Series harvesters and G-Series forwarders.

Providing enhancements over the windows previously used, the upgraded windows are designed to withstand external wear. Additionally, the windows are improved to enhance scratch resistance and withstand chemicals and cleaning solutions, while also enhancing optic quality.

"The optics of the new window are clearly better, and, as a bonus, the cabin is now even quieter. The new kind of coating enabled by the manufacturing technique and the wear protection it brings are also significant improvements on the previous ones," said Sami Kulmala, marketing manager, John Deere.

The new, more durable coating on the windows is created during the manufacturing process, eliminating the need for separate coating or minor distortions. Additionally, the new windows comply with the ISO 21876 Saw Chain Shot Testing standard, proving their durability.

With the new windows, the front window of the rotating cab and the rear window of the John G-Series Forwarder fixed cab are almost 50 percent thicker than before. Additionally, due to the thicker material, the cab is better insulated, resulting in a quieter environment on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

The RENCRAFT super hard coat polycarbonate windows are available as a standard offering on all model year 2021 G-Series harvesters and forwarders.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




