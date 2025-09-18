Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    John Deere Launches New V452M Round Baler, Built for Productivity

    John Deere introduces V452M round baler for enhanced productivity in hay and forage operations. Features include advanced bale chamber technology, larger bale sizes, high-density silage capability and improved automation. VR, CR lineup updates offer increased efficiency and data-driven insights, with models set to ship in November 2025. For more information, visit deere.com.

    September 18, 2025 - National Edition

    John Deere


    John Deere announced the introduction of the V452M round baler to the North American lineup.
    John Deere photo
    John Deere announced the introduction of the V452M round baler to the North American lineup.

    John Deere announced the introduction of the V452M round baler to the North American lineup, providing enhanced productivity and precision to larger-scale hay and forage operations.

    The V452M headlines the newly updated lineup of VR and CR round baler models, introducing a new naming convention and advanced features purpose-built for heavy crop and silage conditions, while the current 1 Series round balers remain and continue to serve customers with their baling needs.

    "The V452M and the broader VR and CR model updates are designed for more density, more productivity and more actionable data," said Kaylene Ballesteros, John Deere marketing manager. "This update enhances our variable chamber and combination balers with features that support high-volume silage and heavy crop conditions, while complementing the proven performance of our 1 Series models. It's about giving our farmers and ranchers the right tool for their operation, whether they're baling 500 or 5,000 bales a year."

    Right Baler for Every Need

    Expanding the versatility of John Deere's round baler lineup, the VM, VR and CR lineup updates include variable-chamber and variable-wrapping combination models. The new V452M offers bale sizes up to 5.5 ft. in diameter, giving producers more flexibility and control over their forage output; and a solution for those looking for increased density capabilities, particularly in silage or high- moisture crop settings. Key features of the V452M include:

    Advanced Bale Chamber Technology: Three starting rolls and two belt drive rolls ensure consistent bale rotation, regardless of crop moisture.

    Larger Bale Chamber: 4 ft. by 5.5 ft. chamber width to maximize bale weight.

    High-Density Silage Capability: Produces silage bales up to 11.7 lb/ft³ for optimal storage and feed quality.

    VM, VR, CR Model Lineup Delivers

    The full model lineup introduces features designed to boost productivity and simplify decision-making (capabilities vary by model):

    Gate Cycle Time: As fast as three seconds for more bales per hour.

    Moisture Sensors and Bale Scales: Seamlessly connect to the John Deere Operations Center for near real-time bale documentation and yield insights.

    G5 or G5e Monitor for in-cab adjustments and data-driven decisions.

    High-Capacity Feeding System: A 7.2-ft.-wide five-bar pickup handles heavy windrows with ease.

    Baler Automation With New Unplug Assist: Automatically stop the tractor when the target bale size is reached and manage the gate cycle, reducing operator fatigue and increasing daily bale counts. When needed, unplug assist automatically stops the tractor and disengages the PTO when a plug is detected.

    The VM, VR and CR balers will begin shipping in November 2025.

    For more information, visit deere.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    B&O Museum Reimagines for Bicentennial

    Navigating Mounting Risks

    Eagle Power Announces Realignment of Sales Leadership, Territory Coverage

    Baschmann Services Hosts Open House in Elma, N.Y.

    Multiple Hoffman Equipment Locations in the Northeast Join the Takeuchi Dealer Network

    New Stadium in Washington Approved for NFL Team as Old Arena Demolition Continues

    Murphy Auction's Leadership Balances Tradition, Innovation

    Caterpillar's Autonomy Contributes to Greater Safety, Operational Efficiency in Quellaveco



     

    Read more about...

    Agricultural Equipment Agriculture Bale Accumulators / Movers John Deere John Deere Ag and Turf New Products







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147