John Deere announced the introduction of the V452M round baler to the North American lineup, providing enhanced productivity and precision to larger-scale hay and forage operations.

The V452M headlines the newly updated lineup of VR and CR round baler models, introducing a new naming convention and advanced features purpose-built for heavy crop and silage conditions, while the current 1 Series round balers remain and continue to serve customers with their baling needs.

"The V452M and the broader VR and CR model updates are designed for more density, more productivity and more actionable data," said Kaylene Ballesteros, John Deere marketing manager. "This update enhances our variable chamber and combination balers with features that support high-volume silage and heavy crop conditions, while complementing the proven performance of our 1 Series models. It's about giving our farmers and ranchers the right tool for their operation, whether they're baling 500 or 5,000 bales a year."

Right Baler for Every Need

Expanding the versatility of John Deere's round baler lineup, the VM, VR and CR lineup updates include variable-chamber and variable-wrapping combination models. The new V452M offers bale sizes up to 5.5 ft. in diameter, giving producers more flexibility and control over their forage output; and a solution for those looking for increased density capabilities, particularly in silage or high- moisture crop settings. Key features of the V452M include:

• Advanced Bale Chamber Technology: Three starting rolls and two belt drive rolls ensure consistent bale rotation, regardless of crop moisture.

• Larger Bale Chamber: 4 ft. by 5.5 ft. chamber width to maximize bale weight.

• High-Density Silage Capability: Produces silage bales up to 11.7 lb/ft³ for optimal storage and feed quality.

VM, VR, CR Model Lineup Delivers

The full model lineup introduces features designed to boost productivity and simplify decision-making (capabilities vary by model):

• Gate Cycle Time: As fast as three seconds for more bales per hour.

• Moisture Sensors and Bale Scales: Seamlessly connect to the John Deere Operations Center for near real-time bale documentation and yield insights.

• G5 or G5e Monitor for in-cab adjustments and data-driven decisions.

• High-Capacity Feeding System: A 7.2-ft.-wide five-bar pickup handles heavy windrows with ease.

• Baler Automation With New Unplug Assist: Automatically stop the tractor when the target bale size is reached and manage the gate cycle, reducing operator fatigue and increasing daily bale counts. When needed, unplug assist automatically stops the tractor and disengages the PTO when a plug is detected.

The VM, VR and CR balers will begin shipping in November 2025.

