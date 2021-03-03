Olathe, Kansas (March 2, 2021) — John Deere has introduced See & Spray™ Select, the first commercially available John Deere machine factory-equipped with this advanced spraying technology. Farmers can use See & Spray Select, installed on a John Deere Sprayer, to minimize input costs and only spray weeds when they are detected. This technology makes it possible for farmers to use more expensive and complex tank mixes more efficiently than what they can broadcast, reducing their costs, improving their ability to control herbicide-resistant weeds at a lower cost.

See & Spray Select uses camera technology to detect color differentiation in the field and is ideal for small-grains farmers who manage weed pressure on fallow acres. As the sprayer moves through the field, its cameras rapidly detect only green plants within fallow ground and triggers an application to those plants. See & Spray Select has a similar hit rate to broadcast spraying2 while applying 77% less herbicide on average1. This opens the opportunity for farmers to save 77% on average of their non-residual, pre-emerge herbicide in these applications.

"Farmers battling herbicide resistance in their fields, can now utilize more expensive and complex tank mixes and achieve a more effective weed kill at a lower cost than they could have in the past, thanks to the cost savings realized from only applying products onto the targeted weeds versus spraying the entire field," Joel Basinger, marketing manager for John Deere said. "Research has shown that weeds sprayed with complex tank mixes with more than two modes of action are 83 times less likely to develop herbicide resistance."

Built on the John Deere ExactApply™ foundation, a 400 or 600 Series Sprayer factory equipped with See & Spray Select is the only OEM solution available that enables farmers to have both a spot-spray and a broadcast machine in one integrated package. "This helps farmers cover more acres per day because they're not stopping as often to refill," Basinger said. See & Spray Select can be equipped on new MY22 and newer John Deere 400 and 600 Series Sprayers, which include the 408R, 410R, 412R, 612R and 616R.

"A John Deere 400 and 600 Series Sprayer with See & Spray Select is really two effective time-saving sprayers in one," Basinger said. "If the job requires it, operators can easily switch to broadcast spraying without leaving the sprayer's cab. When finished with fallow spot-spraying and a post-emerge broadcast application needs to be made with the same tank mix, John Deere ExactApply technology can be used and can save up to 5% in broadcast chemical costs."

These John Deere sprayers come from the factory with fully integrated precision ag technology that delivers important data farmers and operators need to make informed agronomic and equipment decisions to benefit their operation. Data is collected in the John Deere Generation 4 Display and streamed via the JDLink™ connection to the John Deere Operations Center where it can be analyzed and securely shared with the farmer's advisors.

"Fallow ground spot-spraying is only the beginning of the John Deere See & Spray journey as we help farmers transition from field, to zone, to row, and now to individual plant spraying," said Basinger. "John Deere continues working on future solutions that will meet additional customer needs beyond See & Spray Select. These solutions will leverage foundational See & Spray technology to provide value for both pre- and post-emerge applications in crops such as corn, soybeans and cotton."

For more information about See & Spray Select, visit your local John Deere dealer or JohnDeere.com. See & Spray Select can be ordered beginning later this summer.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

