--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

John Deere Launches Two Key Initiatives at ConExpo-Con/AGG With Performance Tiering and Certified Rebuild Centers

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere


Beginning in 2021, John Deere Performance Tiering will roll out within select new construction and compact machine categories. Machines will be designated as a G tier, P tier or X tier.
Beginning in 2021, John Deere Performance Tiering will roll out within select new construction and compact machine categories. Machines will be designated as a G tier, P tier or X tier.

In an effort to empower customers to continue to run their world, John Deere launched two key initiatives at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020: John Deere Performance Tiering and Certified Rebuild Centers.

Beginning in 2021, John Deere Performance Tiering will roll out within select new construction and compact machine categories. Machines will be designated as a G tier, P tier or X tier. The tiers are defined by different equipment attributes, ranging from application life, performance, serviceability, innovation and operator comfort — each at different price levels — and will provide customers with a choice when purchasing the right piece of equipment for their application.

  • G-tier models provide proven capabilities and value with the reliability and ruggedness the industry expects from John Deere in common construction jobs.
  • P-tier models can be counted on to produce at high levels, day in and day out. Advanced features deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, comfort and service life in demanding high-production applications.
  • X-tier models offer customers a premium edge with John Deere's most innovative technology and features that deliver the highest levels of productivity, efficiency and user experience.

"We understand our customers have diverse needs and need to remain competitive in an everchanging marketplace," said Jon Gilbeck, global product marketing and planning manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "John Deere Performance Tiering delivers a range of solutions with different levels of capability and user experience. It's our goal to provide our customers around the world with an expanded product offering that meets these needs while continuing to meet our own legendary standards of quality and reliability."

In addition to providing customers with more choices in terms of new products, they also can count on John Deere and its dealer network to provide them with machine rebuild options to extend the life of their machines with enhancements to the Powertrain ReLife Plus program and the new John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers. Certified Rebuild Centers are dealer facilities certified by John Deere as meeting location-specific criteria for performing machine rebuilds. These certified locations have the expertise to help customers customize their machine rebuild for their specific needs.

"Our goal was to design a standardized, comprehensive, flexible machine rebuild program that protects our customers' bottom lines," said Dan Stecklein, service marketing product manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "In 2019, several John Deere dealerships piloted the Certified Rebuild Center program in preparation for this year's launch, and their success with the program has laid the groundwork for the current certification criteria. By the end of 2020, all John Deere dealer groups will have at least one location certified to perform machine rebuilds at their facilities."

John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers use consistent processes to inspect the condition of a machine and assess its performance. Once that machine's specific needs are understood and communicated to the customer, a customized rebuild plan is developed based on the customer's needs for that piece of equipment, and the rebuild is then conducted by certified technicians. The result is a machine that meets the customer's expectations for performance, durability and cost.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO ConExpo2002 John Deere New Products