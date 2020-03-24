Beginning in 2021, John Deere Performance Tiering will roll out within select new construction and compact machine categories. Machines will be designated as a G tier, P tier or X tier.

In an effort to empower customers to continue to run their world, John Deere launched two key initiatives at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020: John Deere Performance Tiering and Certified Rebuild Centers.

Beginning in 2021, John Deere Performance Tiering will roll out within select new construction and compact machine categories. Machines will be designated as a G tier, P tier or X tier. The tiers are defined by different equipment attributes, ranging from application life, performance, serviceability, innovation and operator comfort — each at different price levels — and will provide customers with a choice when purchasing the right piece of equipment for their application.

G-tier models provide proven capabilities and value with the reliability and ruggedness the industry expects from John Deere in common construction jobs.

P-tier models can be counted on to produce at high levels, day in and day out. Advanced features deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, comfort and service life in demanding high-production applications.

X-tier models offer customers a premium edge with John Deere's most innovative technology and features that deliver the highest levels of productivity, efficiency and user experience.

"We understand our customers have diverse needs and need to remain competitive in an everchanging marketplace," said Jon Gilbeck, global product marketing and planning manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "John Deere Performance Tiering delivers a range of solutions with different levels of capability and user experience. It's our goal to provide our customers around the world with an expanded product offering that meets these needs while continuing to meet our own legendary standards of quality and reliability."

In addition to providing customers with more choices in terms of new products, they also can count on John Deere and its dealer network to provide them with machine rebuild options to extend the life of their machines with enhancements to the Powertrain ReLife Plus program and the new John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers. Certified Rebuild Centers are dealer facilities certified by John Deere as meeting location-specific criteria for performing machine rebuilds. These certified locations have the expertise to help customers customize their machine rebuild for their specific needs.

"Our goal was to design a standardized, comprehensive, flexible machine rebuild program that protects our customers' bottom lines," said Dan Stecklein, service marketing product manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "In 2019, several John Deere dealerships piloted the Certified Rebuild Center program in preparation for this year's launch, and their success with the program has laid the groundwork for the current certification criteria. By the end of 2020, all John Deere dealer groups will have at least one location certified to perform machine rebuilds at their facilities."

John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers use consistent processes to inspect the condition of a machine and assess its performance. Once that machine's specific needs are understood and communicated to the customer, a customized rebuild plan is developed based on the customer's needs for that piece of equipment, and the rebuild is then conducted by certified technicians. The result is a machine that meets the customer's expectations for performance, durability and cost.

