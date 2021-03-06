John Deere offers an all-new lineup of Hagie™ Self-Propelled Sprayers for model year 2022 to help farmers manage tight operating windows and challenging field conditions at various crop stages. Three models are being offered and include the STS12, STS16, and STS20.

"Everything about these sprayers is new, except for the field-proven signature front spray boom," Joel Basinger, marketing manager for John Deere, said. "Hagie forward-facing innovation and John Deere precision-ag technology have joined forces to advance full-season spraying. If you need to split-apply nitrogen or demand superior late-season fungicide coverage, John Deere and Hagie can help you "Enter the Field Any Day" with an STS Sprayer."

The front boom placement on the STS Sprayer reduces the need for operators to constantly turn and look behind the machine during application. John Deere's AutoTrac™ RowSense™ and AutoTrac Vision keep the sprayer in the row for precise product placement. STS Sprayers also feature All Wheel Steer technology that keeps the sprayer's tires in the same set of tracks, reducing the potential for crop damage, even when making 90-degree headland turns. STS Sprayers have up to 76 inches of underframe clearance so crop disturbance is minimized, and the in-wheel suspension of the sprayer provides operators with a smooth ride.

The solution tank is located at the center of the sprayer to balance the weight of the machine whether the tank is full or empty. Three tank sizes are available. The largest is the new, 2,000-gallon tank for the STS20 that allows the sprayer to work longer between fills. Even with the increased capacity on the STS20, farmers will notice less rutting in the field and will still be able to enter the field in damp conditions to spray.

Farmers can equip their STS Sprayer with one of four sizes of Hagie™ Hybrid Booms in working widths of 90, 100, 120, and 132 feet. These booms are strong, light weight and versatile, while Active Wing Roll™ by Norac® controls boom height when spraying across uneven terrain.

STS Sprayers come equipped with PowrSpray™ technology that enables fast, up to 300-gallon-per-minute fills, plus auto prime and onboard mixing so operators can get back in the field more quickly. Using optional John Deere ExactApply™ technology, operators can control droplet size, spray pressure and individual nozzle control on the STS Sprayer. Pressure recirculation and optional System Air Purge technology can improve job quality and simplify cleanout while reducing product waste.

STS Sprayers feature a new cab that surrounds operators in all-day comfort while delivering outstanding visibility. Two comfort and convenience packages with new LED lighting options are available. The Ultimate package includes a heated, ventilated massaging leather seat that can swivel up to 16-degrees to the left or right, a 6.5-inch touchscreen satellite- and smartphone-ready radio, four USB ports, a 12-volt outlet, footrests, dual-tilt steering column, refrigerator, and electric door cinch with remote opening. The cab's Category IV filtration system continuously flows filtered air into the cab to help keep the operator's station clean. With a quick check of the cabin-pressure warning light that's included, operators can be assured the system is operating correctly.

Each STS Sprayer comes standard with a JDLink™ connection, plus an integrated StarFire™ 6000 GPS receiver, Generation 4 CommandCenter™ display and AutoTrac guidance. This integrated technology helps operators reduce overlap and maximize inputs.

Once activated, JDLink will stream machine and field data to the John Deere Operations Center so owners can easily monitor and track job quality, machine location and machine hours from anywhere. Farmers can setup prescriptions for individual fields within the Operations Center and push the prescriptions to the in-cab Generation 4 display so they or their operators do not have to enter this information into the display. The Analyze tools within Operations Center enable farmers to review field data, compare target rates with actual-applied rates, and adjust plans as needed. Operations Center makes it easy for farmers to securely share their data with their trusted advisors. Owners can utilize remote diagnostics and review new diagnostic trouble codes with descriptive text that help improve sprayer uptime and access to parts. In addition, the AgLogic™ app can be used to submit application jobs from the cab of the sprayer and to keep accurate records of what work was done in each field.

"John Deere makes it easy to take advantage of the benefits of a connected machine," Basinger said. "Not only can these sprayers stream machine and field data to the Operations Center, but with the owner's permission they can send machine health information to the owner's John Deere dealer. That enables John Deere Connected Support™ – where the dealer can remotely monitor the machine for any sign of trouble and fix the issue before it causes downtime, thus maximizing the sprayer's uptime."

Each STS Sprayer is equipped with a John Deere Powertech™ 9.0 L Engine that increases power bulge and torque. The 300-hp STS12, 400-hp STS16, and 400-hp STS20 Sprayers provide increased power management and fuel economy compared with previous models. On the STS20, dual turbos were added to the engine to make it the most powerful self-propelled sprayer available.

STS Sprayers come standard with CommandDrive™ technology to monitor for wheel slip. If one-wheel slips, CommandDrive automatically sends more power to the other wheels for real-time traction control, and improved performance across tough terrain. Using the scroll wheel on the multi-function hydro handle, the operator can dial in the desired speed range.

"Hagie design and John Deere technology put farmers in control of season-long applications like never before," Basinger said. "With the boom placed at the front of the machine, expanded precision-ag technologies, enhanced operator comfort, and power to spare, these are the most innovative high-clearance sprayers in the industry."

For more information, visit your local John Deere dealer, or JohnDeere.com or Hagie.com. Hagie STS Sprayers will be available for ordering in June.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories