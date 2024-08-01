Photo courtesy of John Deere The 326 P-Tier features a standard 23-mph top speed, enabling operators to get from point A to point B quicker. For tight job sites, the industry-exclusive Articulation Plus steering system delivers a full 30 degrees of articulation plus 10 additional degrees of rear-wheel steering.

New to the market for customers looking to expand the reach and ability of their compact machines, John Deere introduces the 326 P-Tier telescopic compact wheel loader to its line-up of P-Tier compact equipment.

Offering a similar build and design to the 324 P-Tier wheel loader, the 326 P-Tier is equipped with purpose-built telescoping linkage, providing effortless operation and extended reach capabilities, according to the manufacturer.

The new 326 P-Tier telescopic compact wheel loader offers 16-plus feet of reach from its telescopic lift arm, providing enhanced lifting powers while still being compact enough to work in tight spaces. Controlling the telescopic arm can now be done at an operator's fingertips, due to the mini-joystick located on the main control lever.

Now equipped with the load torque indicator system, operators will benefit from visual and audible alarms if stability limits are exceeded during lifting, lowering or extension, providing protection against overloading and elevating operator confidence. Once limits are reached, movements with the telescopic lift arms are only possible if the movement improves the stability of the load helping to keep the machine operating at maximum capability and performance.

"Providing our customers with jobsite offerings that help boost operator confidence and machine capability are top priorities when introducing new, unique machines to our line-up of compact construction equipment, and the debut of the 326 P-Tier not only emphasizes that commitment but also helps our customers take their work to new heights," said Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere.

"This model is perfect for operators of all experience levels and is equipped with easily controllable telescopic arms and an intelligent overload warning system. With these features, the 326 P-Tier is a one-of-a-kind machine made for every job site needing extended reach."

The cab in the 326 P-Tier has been strategically engineered with comfort and operator ease of use at the forefront of the design. Optimizing loading and stacking processes, electro-hydraulic controls are conveniently customizable from the 9-in. touchscreen display, offering Auto Return-to-Dig, and Auto Lift and Lower functions to lower cycle times and increase productivity. The user-friendly 9-in. touchscreen display also provides key information including warnings, status and machine-positioning information all in easy view for further convenience.

In terms of visibility, the 326 P-Tier boasts an overhead window with dedicated wiper blade and optional boom-mounted lights, in addition to LED lights, which provide an increased view, helping ensure operators feel confident in even the most challenging job conditions.

Lastly, in line with current compact wheel loader offerings, the 326 P-Tier features a standard 23-mph top speed, enabling operators to get from point A to point B quicker. For tight job sites, the industry-exclusive Articulation Plus steering system delivers a full 30 degrees of articulation plus 10 additional degrees of rear-wheel steering.

For more information, visit JohnDeere.com.

Today's top stories