--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

John Deere Unveils New “Own It” Payment Program for Select Compact Construction Equipment Models

Mon May 18, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere


The 17G and 30G excavators, 312GR and 316GR skid steers or 317G compact track loader are eligible to receive special financing options that are easy on the wallet, but tough on the job, according to the manufacturer.
The 17G and 30G excavators, 312GR and 316GR skid steers or 317G compact track loader are eligible to receive special financing options that are easy on the wallet, but tough on the job, according to the manufacturer.

A new John Deere low monthly payment program is available for customers who want to own the quality and reliability of John Deere's five compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loader models.

The 17G and 30G excavators, 312GR and 316GR skid steers or 317G compact track loader are eligible to receive special financing options that are easy on the wallet, but tough on the job, according to the manufacturer.

"We are eager to offer a program that can financially support compact equipment customers and empower them to become machine owners as they grow their businesses," said Juan Raya, manager, global compact construction sales at John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"The ‘Own It' financial program provides flexibility for customers maintaining small fleets, giving them the quality they expect from a John Deere machine, without breaking the bank."

Operators can own the 17G compact excavator at a starting price point of $435 per month. The 30G compact excavator starts at $625 per month and $705 per month with a cab.

The 312GR skid steer small-frame loader canopy configuration starts as low as $485 per month and starts at $540 per month with the cab option. The 316GR skid steer loader begins at $521 per month; the 316GR skid steer loader with the cab option will start at $599 per month. Operators also can purchase the 316GR skid steer loader and cab with EH controls starting at $659 per month.

The 317G compact track loader starts at $759 per month without a cab and $826 per month with the cab option.

Exclusions apply in the United States and Canada, and a local dealer should be contacted for more information.

Customers who purchase the select equipment models through October 2020 are eligible to receive special financing.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/OwnIt.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News John Deere Mini / Compact Equipment