The 17G and 30G excavators, 312GR and 316GR skid steers or 317G compact track loader are eligible to receive special financing options that are easy on the wallet, but tough on the job, according to the manufacturer.

A new John Deere low monthly payment program is available for customers who want to own the quality and reliability of John Deere's five compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loader models.

The 17G and 30G excavators, 312GR and 316GR skid steers or 317G compact track loader are eligible to receive special financing options that are easy on the wallet, but tough on the job, according to the manufacturer.

"We are eager to offer a program that can financially support compact equipment customers and empower them to become machine owners as they grow their businesses," said Juan Raya, manager, global compact construction sales at John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"The ‘Own It' financial program provides flexibility for customers maintaining small fleets, giving them the quality they expect from a John Deere machine, without breaking the bank."

Operators can own the 17G compact excavator at a starting price point of $435 per month. The 30G compact excavator starts at $625 per month and $705 per month with a cab.

The 312GR skid steer small-frame loader canopy configuration starts as low as $485 per month and starts at $540 per month with the cab option. The 316GR skid steer loader begins at $521 per month; the 316GR skid steer loader with the cab option will start at $599 per month. Operators also can purchase the 316GR skid steer loader and cab with EH controls starting at $659 per month.

The 317G compact track loader starts at $759 per month without a cab and $826 per month with the cab option.

Exclusions apply in the United States and Canada, and a local dealer should be contacted for more information.

Customers who purchase the select equipment models through October 2020 are eligible to receive special financing.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/OwnIt.