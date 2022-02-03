List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Johnsburg Diesel Equipment Technology Earns AED Foundation Recognition

Thu February 03, 2022 - Midwest Edition
AED Foundation


The AED Foundation (AEDF) announced its second successful high school recognition in the state of Illinois.

The Johnsburg School District 12's Diesel Equipment Technology Program completed successful recognition by The AED Foundation.

"Johnsburg District 12 demonstrated their excellence through the highest caliber of industry commitment to academia through their continuous instruction and equipment improvement," said AEDF President Brian McGuire. "We were pleased to work with them to develop a lasting relationship between our accredited colleges, member dealers and the Foundation to create an additional pathway to bridge our industry's technician workforce shortage."

AEDF high school recognition signifies to equipment industry stakeholders that the school exceeded the excellence level derived in the Standards for Heavy Equipment Technology. In partnership with the AEDF accredited college sponsor, Illinois Central College, the Johnsburg District 12 recognition enhances communication among the organizations.

For more information regarding AEDF high school recognition and/or college accreditation, contact Sean Fitzgerrel at [email protected]




