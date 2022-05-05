With a reduced number of components to lessen wear and tear, the spool valve in the system is engineered to handle higher flow rates, to help reduce the risk of part failure and promote extended life.

When mining in challenging, unpredictable conditions, operators need confidence in their longwall systems, and building that confidence starts with the hydraulic functions in powered roof supports (PRS).

Engineered to be durable and reliable in rugged environments, the Joy Compak Next Gen hydraulic control system features corrosion-resistant materials on valve block assemblies, components and the main body.

With a reduced number of components to lessen wear and tear, the spool valve in the system is engineered to handle higher flow rates, to help reduce the risk of part failure and promote extended life. Providing flexibility to suit the individual needs of your operation, the Joy Compak Next Gen hydraulic system can be conveniently upgraded or retrofit to any PRS system (regardless of manufacturer).

Increase Productivity

The high-performance valve technology of the Compak hydraulic control system helps improve cycle times by up to 12 percent, compared to the previous model. Designed with operators in mind, this hydraulic system's overall size is reduced by up to 27 percent (based on previous model like-for-like designs without extra add-ons) and weight by up to 30 percent (based on previous model like-for-like designs without extra add-ons), making it easier to position, while improving accessibility. Hosing position also has been conveniently located for better access.

The reliable hydraulic valve system helps control modern automated longwall powered roof supports from the Faceboss electronic control system using solenoid control or through manual control with the solenoid push button override function. Ergonomically positioned for ease of access, operators can control the main override function easily and effectively through an integrated pushbutton within the solenoid.

High Reliability

Seals play a crucial role in the functionality of the hydraulic spools that operate your roof supports' functions, and Komatsu's seal technology helps prevent leakage in the hydraulic spools. A simplified, standardized hydraulic circuit design helps provide a reduction in the number of spool valves without impacting performance of the Compak hydraulic system. This design minimizes fitting and connecting hoses, to help reduce potential leak points, according to the manufacturer.

Easily expand the system (over 16 functions) to increase functional requirements to suit your operation's needs. For example, a standard 10-spool valve can be expanded with ease through separate two- and four-spool expansion modules.

Modular Approach Streamlines Maintenance

To help reduce lead times for replacement parts and streamline maintenance, the hydraulic control system features a modular design incorporating a series of standard components. Easy to change cartridge-style construction makes replacement straightforward and manageable. Manifolds, valve assemblies, cartridge valves and fittings are all standard as part of the system's modular design. The modular approach also makes upgrades easy.

