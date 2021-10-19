Junttan Oy is helping to ensure a sustainable future with the unveiling of the PMx2e, the world's first fully battery-powered electric pile driving rig. The rig's hydraulic system is controlled by a modern electric motor that generates power from a battery pack, which has replaced the counterweight.

Junttan designed the PMx2e to mimic the use, efficiency and power of its diesel-powered PMx22 as closely as possible. The PMx2e offers the same robust structure and usability as the PMx22, but consumes less energy per pile, reduces noise, and delivers more power and instant torque, according to the company.

Junttan's PMx2e is equipped with two detachable 396 kWh battery packs to allow for 8 to 13 hours of continuous pile driving. An external quick charging unit allows the batteries to be fully charged overnight or during the day if needed.

"This new electric pile driving rig demonstrates Junttan's commitment to helping our customers build a more sustainable future around the world," said Junttan Oy CEO Pasi Poranen.

"After four years of research and development, we are bringing a viable alternative to the diesel-powered deep foundation machine to the market. PMx2e will empower our clients by massively reducing their CO2 emissions and environmental footprint."

The world's first electric pile driving rig was commissioned in Sweden in late October 2021 by one of Europe's premier contracting firms, Per Aarsleff, A/S and its Swedish subsidiary Aarsleff Ground Engineering AB.

Understanding the power of an alliance between manufacturer and end-user, Junttan and Aarsleff formed an alliance from day one known as "Junttan X Aarsleff." Both had a shared vision of the future of driven piling.

Junttan and Aarsleff saw an opportunity to write a new chapter in the playbook on sustainability. The companies combined their respective strengths and 119 years of combined expertise to improve sustainability without restrictions in performance or application.

Junttan's introduction of the world's first electric pile driving rig will support Aarsleff's mission to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions that originate from fossil fuels.

"The biggest challenge to finding alternatives to diesel-powered machines is the lack of large, powerful electric construction equipment, but machine manufacturers are working hard to solve this," said Lars Dithmer, head of sustainability at Per Aarsleff A/S. "The future is beginning to look brighter for more environmentally friendly construction sites."

For more information, visit www.junttan.com.

Today's top stories