    KAGE Raises Bar On Midsize Snow Pushers

    KAGE Innovation's SnowStorm BLAST sets a new standard for midsize snow pushers, boasting safety and performance features like a 3-in-1 connect feature and durable AdvantEdge cutting edge. Easy maintenance, repair, and equipment compatibility make it stand out in the market.

    Wed August 28, 2024 - National Edition
    KAGE


    When used with KAGE’s sectional contouring cutting edge, the AdvantEdge, the SnowStorm BLAST mimics the performance of a sectional snow pusher, with finer-tuned contouring abilities and more stacking capability.
    Photo courtesy of KAGE
    When used with KAGE’s sectional contouring cutting edge, the AdvantEdge, the SnowStorm BLAST mimics the performance of a sectional snow pusher, with finer-tuned contouring abilities and more stacking capability.
    When used with KAGE's sectional contouring cutting edge, the AdvantEdge, the SnowStorm BLAST mimics the performance of a sectional snow pusher, with finer-tuned contouring abilities and more stacking capability.   (Photo courtesy of KAGE) A part of the SnowStorm plow series, the BLAST utilizes the moldboard technology of the KAGE 2-in-1 SnowStorm snow plow and pusher system.   (Photo courtesy of KAGE)

    KAGE Innovation has built its reputation around snow removal products that are overbuilt by design yet simple to operate and maintain. Its latest snow pusher exemplifies that perfectly, according to the manufacturer.

    The SnowStorm BLAST is a fixed-side snow pusher with safety and performance features to spare.

    Member of SnowStorm Family

    A part of the SnowStorm plow series, the BLAST utilizes the moldboard technology of the KAGE 2-in-1 SnowStorm snow plow and pusher system — for 15,000 to 30,000 lb. loaders and 100-plus horsepower tractors — and replaced the angle plowing and 2-in-1 function with a hydraulic free, entry level pricing option that includes extra float and a 3-in-1 connect feature.

    Without hydraulic hoses, there is one less thing for operators to worry about breaking on those long, late nights of clearing snow.

    This pusher still boasts numerous features that make the SnowStorm plows stand at the top of their class including:

    • 12 degree blade oscillation
    • 90 degree trip edge
    • Floating loader quick attach
    • Tri-form box moldboard support

      Photo courtesy of KAGE

    Durable Contouring Technology

    When used with KAGE's sectional contouring cutting edge, the AdvantEdge, the SnowStorm BLAST mimics the performance of a sectional snow pusher, with finer-tuned contouring abilities and more stacking capability.

    The use of the AdvantEdge sectional cutting edge also increases the lifespan of the cutting edge up to 20x that of a standard high carbon steel cutting edge as the spring-loaded sections control down pressure and the material of the cutting edge sections are made of harder and more wear resistant Hardox steel or Carbide materials, according to the manufacturer.

    KAGE replaced the fixed poly skid that are standard on its 2-in-1 system version of the SnowStorm plow with floating and oscillating poly skids on the BLAST. This means, although the side panels of the box are fixed in place, you still get the benefit of the cutting edge remaining in contact with the substrate even when pushing snow over curbs, if the box were tipped too far forward or backward, or if the cutting edge were worn down. This also helps project the plow, machine, driver and infrastructure from excessive damage upon impact with hidden obstacles.

    Equipment Friendly

    With the 3-in-1 connect feature, there should be no reason you can't attach your appropriately sized machine to your SnowStorm BLAST as it is compatible with category II 3-point hitches and loaders with quick attaches — such as JRB416, Cat, etc — or clamps directly to your loader bucket. A link to the quick attach compatibility chart is here: https://kageinnovation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Quick-Attach-Dimension-Chart-SS-ID-60780.pdf.

    Easy Maintenance, Repair

    Even maintenance and repair is easy on the SnowStorm BLAST. Release the pressure on the floating skids with an easy access leaf spring tension lever. Nearly everything is bolt on, including the side panels, so most repairs can be done quickly and easily compared to welded parts.

    For more information, visit kageinnovation.com.




