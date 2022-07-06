The project, with an overall budget of roughly $258 million, commenced in July 2021. Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture, serves as the design-build contractor.(MoDOT photo)

With a third of the work already completed, construction crews continue making progress on the Buck O'Neil Bridge replacement project in Kansas City, Mo. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is overseeing the effort, which called for the demolition of multiple buildings, six retaining/barrier walls and four bridges, and pavement removals.

"The existing Buck O'Neil Bridge was in need of either a major rehabilitation or replacement," said Mary Miller, MoDOT project director. "The community had a desire to replace the bridge and improve connectivity to the interstate system and the city street network, in addition to the replacement of the bridge. Funding was secured through a partnership with the city of Kansas City, a federal BUILD grant and federal funds, making the project feasible at this time.

"Since it was built in 1956, neighborhoods and communities on both sides of the bridge have changed significantly, and now nearly 50,000 vehicles use the bridge daily," said Miller. "The Buck O'Neil Bridge ties into the downtown KC business district and the downtown interstate system and is an important link for commuters north of the Missouri River into downtown Kansas City."

The John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil Memorial Bridge, formerly the Broadway Bridge, is a triple arch structure carrying U.S. 169 over the Missouri River. While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected lifespan.

In 2018, it underwent a short-term, $7 million rehabilitation to extend its service capabilities. As part of the rehab work, the southbound lanes of Route 169 across the bridge were closed to all traffic. The project included immediate repairs to the expansion joints, cable keep replacements and partial scour remediation.

The new structure is expected to last for 100 years or more and will reportedly require much less costly maintenance. It will provide direct connections from Interstate 35 to U.S. 169, a new bike/pedestrian lane, access improvements at the downtown airport, changing LED lights following along the trail and a scenic overlook with benches and murals featuring Kansas City icons.

The project, with an overall budget of roughly $258 million, commenced in July 2021. Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture, serves as the design-build contractor.

"Massman-Clarkson brings years of experience working in this type of work," said James Pflum, MoDOT deputy project director. "They've worked with MoDOT on previous design-builds, built major river and urban corridors before and have a partnering attitude that allows us to work together to find the best solutions for the traveling public."

According to Pflum, the project required a great deal of planning.

"With the scope of new river bridges and new roadway alignments being placed in the middle of a busy urban highway system, the design-builder had to develop a traffic control and construction plan that would encompass many factors. Another step has been getting key approvals for various permits needed. Working with partners at the FAA and USACE has been important to stay on target."

One of the biggest challenges on the project, in fact, involves stakeholder coordination, including USACE, FAA, Coast Guard, SEMA, Kansas City Downtown Airport, two active and two non-active railroads, utilities and the city. There's also been significant communication with downtown residents and businesses that are interested in the project.

Demolition on the project, so far, has involved the removal of seven buildings within the project limits, which took approximately four months to complete. The first building was removed in small pieces, so that materials could be salvaged and used elsewhere. The others were removed using excavators, with debris generally sorted and hauled off.

A lot of the site work has been accomplished as areas opened. As buildings were removed, new space was created for cut and fill materials to be placed.

There are approximately 90,000 cu. yds. of earthwork to be moved on the project. In terms of excavation and fill placement, the job is moving a lot of dirt on site to different areas.

"The design-builder has various areas where materials are stored until it can be placed in its final configuration," said Pflum. "Limiting double-handling of material is looked at carefully."

Delivering materials on land requires precise timing to ensure they are delivered when they are needed.

"There is not a large laydown yard to store the land materials," said Pflum. "The design-builder is using as they go.

"Materials for work on the water also requires planning but differs in nature from the land work. Although there is a laydown yard that could store materials, a lot of the work for the river is also completed off barges. Some preliminary work is done on land, but then cranes move materials from the dock to barges for incorporation into the project."

Pflum said the elements have also been a factor at times.

"This winter allowed our crews to continue working on the bridge elements and building demolition. The biggest issue related to weather has been the relative dryness, not only in Kansas City, but also in the Midwest. This has led to lower river levels and has been an issue for our design-builder to move equipment around in the river."

Heavy machinery used on the project to date includes Manitowoc 999, 2250 and 7000 cranes; Caterpillar 328D and 336 excavators; Caterpillar D6 bulldozers; a Volvo sheepsfoot roller; a John Deere 4840 tractor and pavement breaker; Tadano Mantis boom crane; Grove boom cranes; Caterpillar drill rigs; Caterpillar 289D skid steers; Komatsu PC 360LC excavators; a Caterpillar TL1255D telehandler; Hitachi 350 LC excavators; a Soilmec SR-75; a Roadtec material transfer vehicle; and a Caterpillar AP1055F asphalt paver.

As for the chief concerns during construction, said Pflum, "This corridor is used by a lot of drivers daily. We want to make sure we are always communicating work to the traveling public, especially as big changes are occurring. Also, we want to make sure the final project considers what is needed for the region, and deliver a long-lasting infrastructure need to the city.

"We are currently working on river and land substructures and placing some fills. Currently, we still need to start structural steel placement for bridges, retaining wall construction and paving of the roadways to begin."

Land work on the south side of the river includes pier construction for the direct connection flyovers, grading work for relocation of 3rd Street, rehabilitation of the northbound I-35 to westbound I-70 Bridge, construction of a soil nail retaining wall to facilitate a new lane for the northbound I-35 connection to U.S. 169 and construction of a new bridge over 6th Street.

The only segments of the project already finished are new on and off ramps at the north interchange at the downtown airport. These tasks were completed at the end of 2021.

Almost half the motorists using the Buck O'Neil Bridge are coming from or going to I-35. Currently, traffic must pass through a traffic signal at 6th Street and at 5th Street on Broadway to access U.S. 169. The direct connections will eliminate that step, reducing the travel times significantly during the morning and evening rush hours.

Most impacts to drivers have been minimal, but more significant closures began in mid-March, and some will be long-term. Northbound I-35 will be closed on the west side of the downtown loop. This will last from March to December 2022. Next year will begin a major closure of southbound U.S. 169, which will last for almost two years.

As for the existing bridge, Miller noted there's a proposal to convert it to a linear park, with discussions ongoing.

"According to KCMO City Manager David Platt, they have kicked off their efforts to save and repurpose the existing Buck O'Neil Bridge and transform it into an iconic attraction."

Current construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Said Miller, "This is an important project, providing a century of service for the traveling public across the Missouri River." CEG

Today's top stories