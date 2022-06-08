The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place May 18, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Johnson — K-10 bridge #176 over Lexington Avenue located 4.45 mi. east of the Douglas/Johnson county line (westbound) and bridge #178 and #179 over Kill Creek located 5.125 mi. east of the Douglas/Johnson county line to Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Mo., $4,486,081.58.

Johnson —I-435, from the I-435/Metcalf Avenue interchange east approximately 3.26 mi. to the Kansas/Missouri state line, pavement patching 3.3 mi. to Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Mo., $5,119,813.10.

Wyandotte —I-670, approximately 0.11 mi. east of junction I-70/I-670 to approximately 0.12 mi. west of the Wyandotte County/Missouri state line, lighting, 1.4 mi. to Capital Electric Line Builders Inc., Riverside, Mo., $1,563,444.90.

Wyandotte — I-635, bridge #032 in Wyandotte County located 1.02 mi. north of I-35, bridge deck to Miles Excavating Inc., Basehor, Kan., $2,711,569.21.

Statewide —K-177, from the I-70/K-177 junction north to the east end of bridge #050 (over the Kansas River and UPRR), special, 8.3 mi. to Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Kan., $1,823,313.25.

Statewide — city of Centralia (Nemaha County), city of Fairview (Brown County), city of Winchester (Jefferson County), city of Pomona (Franklin County) and city of La Cygne (Linn County), special, Multicon Inc., Wichita, Kan., $75,513.50.

District Two — North Central

Dickinson — Bridge over West Holland Creek located at 510 800 Ave. approximately 1.6 mi. north of Carlton, bridge replacement, 0.1 mi., Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Kan., $802,484.49.

Dickinson — K-15, bridge #057 over Smoky Hill River located 3.53 mi. south of I-70 in Dickinson County, bridge overlay, PBX Corporation & Subsidiary, Sapulpa, Okla., $639,042.69.

McPherson — I-135, from the Harvey/McPherson county line north to 6.3 mi. north of the Harvey/McPherson county line, pavement reconstruction, 6.3 mi., Koss Construction Co., Topeka, Kan., $19,189,012.05.

McPherson — I-135/K-260, north interchange (Exit 48) north of Moundridge in McPherson County, lighting, Atlas Electric LLC, Wichita, Kan., $197,207.00.

McPherson — K-61, beginning at the McPherson/Reno county line north 14.366 mi. to the end of the concrete pavement, pavement marking, 14.4 mi., Cillessen and Sons Inc., Kechi, Kan., $1,033,441.40.

District Three — Northwest

Statewide — U.S. 83, K-184, U.S 24 and K-25 in Thomas, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan and Sherman counties, signing, KOMO Construction LLC/DBA A&H Co., Elko New Market, Minn., $211,905.07.

Statewide — U.S. 283, U.S. 24, K-84, K-85 and K-18 in Graham, Sheridan, Norton, Rooks and Trego counties, signing, KOMO Construction LLC /DBA A&H Co., Elko New Market, Minn., $293,720.29.

Statewide — city of Grainfield (Gove County) and city of Dighton (Lane County), special, Multicon Inc., Wichita, Kan., $140,272.20.

District Four — Southeast

Statewide — U.S. 400, U.S. 54, K-99, K-249 and K-58 in Greenwood, Woodson, Wilson, Elk, Butler and Lyon counties, signing, KOMO Construction LLC/DBA A&H Co., Elko New Market, Minn., $637,033.96.

District Five — South Central

Harvey — I-135 and East Lincoln Boulevard in Hesston, lighting, Atlas Electric LLC, Wichita, Kan., $221,450.00.

Sumner — K-55, bridge #116 over Arkansas River located 7.63 mi. east of U.S. 81, bridge replacement, A M Cohron & Son Inc., Atlantic, Iowa, $8,227,018.62.

The following bids were approved from the April 20, 2022, letting.

Wyandotte — Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan.: Safe Routes KCK Phase G: Northwest Middle and Bertram Caruthers Schools, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.6 mi., Julius Kaaz Construction Co. Inc., Leavenworth, Kan., $977,792.50

Mitchell — 8th Street from Independence Street to Campbell Street, and Independence Street from 7th Street to 8th Street in Beloit, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.6 mi., APAC-Kansas Inc., Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $685,499.50.

Norton — U.S. 36, from 350 ft. east of U.S. 283 to the east city limits of Norton, grading and surfacing, 0.4 mi., Vogts-Parga Construction LLC, Newton, Kan., $2,637,337.47.

Today's top stories