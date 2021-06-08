Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced on May 26 that more than $42 million will support 30 transportation construction projects across Kansas through an expanded list of recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Cost Share Program for spring 2021.

Cost Share is a component of the Kelly administration's 10-year, bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE. Cost Share is designed to help both rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety; support job retention and growth; relieve congestion and improve access and mobility.

"Infrastructure projects like the ones funded through Cost Share are a perfect example of how government can make smart investments that not only make our economy more dynamic and competitive, but also make Kansas a better place to live, work and play," Kelly said. "Through this $42 million investment, 30 communities from every corner of our state will have safer roads, increased access to outdoor recreation and the opportunity to modernize important historical landmarks."

KDOT took advantage of 2020 federal coronavirus relief funds by doubling the available Cost Share funding for this round. Selection criteria was adjusted to take into account hardships caused by the pandemic and points were added to communities that endured above-average economic loss.

KDOT is investing $21 million in this cycle of Cost Share with recipients contributing a 50/50 match of $21 million.

Lorenz said demand for Cost Share transportation dollars remains strong, especially after the "long, tough year we've been through." She said 117 communities requested more than $103 million in funding for this, the fourth round of the Cost Share program.

"Despite that tough year, I couldn't be more impressed with the record level of local contribution — proving we are stronger when we work together," Lorenz said. "Thanks to the KDOT team and our local partners, we are moving quickly to expedite the delivery of projects."

