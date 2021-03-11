Keestrack R3e mobile impact crusher for aggregates and recycling applications with advanced innovative diesel/electric drive with plug-in functionality.

Keestrack, a major manufacturer in mining, recycling and construction equipment found a perfect fit with Goldoni, who specializes in agricultural machinery, to enter the agricultural market and to grow even more in the construction segment.

"After decades of organic growth, we're glad to continue our growth by expanding our business into the agricultural segment" said Kees Hoogendoorn, president of the Keestrack group. "After analysing many opportunities we felt personally drawn to Goldoni for its rich traditional family values which are very close to ours. Our goal is to keep this historic brand alive supporting the local economy and employment rates."

"We see a lot of synergy between the current businesses, such as production systems, suppliers and dealer network, which will leverage the Goldoni business to bring success to the company," said Peter Hoogendoorn, vice president of operations of the Keestrack Group operating its own Italian factory for crushers in Ponzano Veneto.

Keestrack already has a clear strategy to restart the Goldoni tractors production as soon as possible, focusing on making the best specialized tractors, transcars and motor cultivators, using Goldoni's tradition with Keestrack's innovation. Keestrack has a strong drive to innovate and is preparing for industry 4.0.

"The product portfolio will meet the customer's requirements. We look to the future and want to introduce the K-series open field tractors in the near future. The Goldoni dealer network, in synergy with Keestrack's, will be the key to make the orange Goldoni tractors strong on the fields again," said Roberto Lopes, Keestrack Italy CEO.

Goldoni, a brand which has existed since 1926, stands for a high technology level with care for the environment, Italian traditions and passion for design, according to the company. From moto cultivators to specialized tractors like 4WD and Equal Wheels dedicated to orchards and vineyards, the Goldoni range is developed to help agricultural operators manage the entire agronomic cycle more effective and sustainable.

