    Kentucky Blasting Conference 2024 Highlights Industry

    Tue December 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #26
    CEG


    The 51st Annual Kentucky Blasting Conference (KBC) took place on Dec. 5-6, 2024, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Ky. Hosted by the Kentucky Bluegrass Chapter of the International Society of Explosives Engineers (ISEE), the event offers industry professionals access to training, presentations and networking opportunities.

    Participants can earn up to 12 hours of continuing education credits for blaster license renewals across multiple states. The agenda includes seminars, workshops and a vendor exhibition featuring more than 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in blasting technologies. Attendees also enjoyed a social event including dinner, live music and beverages and complimentary lunch.

    With a mission to enhance industry standards and safety, the conference provides a platform for both education and innovation, attracting vendors, licensed blasters and industry leaders.

    For more information, visit kyblastingconference.com. CEG

    (L-R): Nathaniel Schafer, Russell Middleton and Vince Sloan, all of Dyno Nobel, an explosives manufacturer, talk with customers and make new connections at the Kentucky Blasting Conference. (CEG photo)
    Rudd Equipment’s Bruce Hudson (L) and Justin Richardson talk with KBC attendees about their services and support. (CEG photo)
    Weiler’s Tim Drost (L), territory manager, and Boyd Cat’s Brandon Shepherd, paving division manager, welcome attendees to their booth. (CEG photo)
    Brad Hedden, vice president of Kentuckiana Seismic and Survey, talks about the company’s preblast surveys and seismographs services. (CEG photo)
    GeoSonics and Vibra-Tech’s Cory Bauman offers consulting services and additional vibration monitoring and analysis. (CEG photo)
    Robert Graham of LES Soosan America enjoyed speaking with attendees about the latest industry trends. (CEG photo)
    The 2024 Kentucky blasting conference was supported by the KBC board, committee members, volunteers and attendees, with more than 40 vendors and more than 20 sponsors. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are John Holmes, Terry Robinette, Ryne Hunt and Ike Sturgill, all of Fletcher Mining Equipment. (CEG photo)




