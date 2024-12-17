The 51st Annual Kentucky Blasting Conference (KBC) took place on Dec. 5-6, 2024, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Ky. Hosted by the Kentucky Bluegrass Chapter of the International Society of Explosives Engineers (ISEE), the event offers industry professionals access to training, presentations and networking opportunities.

Participants can earn up to 12 hours of continuing education credits for blaster license renewals across multiple states. The agenda includes seminars, workshops and a vendor exhibition featuring more than 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in blasting technologies. Attendees also enjoyed a social event including dinner, live music and beverages and complimentary lunch.

With a mission to enhance industry standards and safety, the conference provides a platform for both education and innovation, attracting vendors, licensed blasters and industry leaders.

For more information, visit kyblastingconference.com. CEG

