Kentucky officials, led by Gov. Andy Beshear, break ground on final 13-mile segment of Mountain Parkway Expansion, connecting Salyersville to Prestonsburg in eastern Kentucky. Project aims to improve safety, reduce congestion, and enhance economic opportunities in the region. Funding secured for construction, scheduled to be completed soon.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local, state and federal officials Aug. 18 to break ground on the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion — a 13-mi. stretch of new four-lane highway that will connect Salyersville in Magoffin County to Prestonsburg in Floyd County.

The final segment, known as Magoffin-Floyd, is the last of six project segments to go to construction on the 45-mi., billion-dollar Mountain Parkway Expansion. The project is delivering a decades-long promise to complete the parkway and close the only remaining gap in a continuous, 4-lane, high-speed corridor linking eastern Kentucky to the rest of the commonwealth.

"Today, Team Kentucky is honored to be a part of a history-making moment — the start of the final chapter in completing the Mountain Parkway," Beshear said. "This is about more than pavement — it's about safer travel, better jobs, stronger communities and new opportunities for eastern Kentucky. This is a project that has been talked about for decades, and while I'm not the first governor working to expand this vital highway, I'm determined to be the last."

About Magoffin-Floyd Segment

The Magoffin-Floyd segment is the final 13-mi. section of the Mountain Parkway and will extend the corridor east from Salyersville to Prestonsburg. It is the longest of all the project segments and the only segment that is constructing all new roadway. Construction will include design elements aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion and supporting efficient traffic flow:

• 13 mi. of new 4-lane highway;

• multiple new bridge structures over waterways and existing roads;

• a modern roundabout at the eastern terminus in Prestonsburg; and

• an estimated 30 million cu. yds. of excavation.

In 2022, Gov. Beshear announced plans for the Magoffin-Floyd section to follow a new cross-country route instead of widening the current KY 114 corridor because it would cause fewer disruptions and property impacts to homes and businesses. In 2024, the preferred cross-country alignment received official environmental approval to advance toward construction from the Federal Highway Administration.

Last year, Gov. Beshear also announced that the Magoffin-Floyd segment received a $116.3 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant, allowing the project to more quickly advance to construction. The project also benefited from a historic $150 million general fund commitment proposed by Gov. Beshear and backed by the Kentucky General Assembly during the 2024 legislative session to help secure the grant.

"Breaking ground on this segment shows we are not just talking about finishing the Mountain Parkway — we are doing it," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. "With the design complete, funding secured and crews ready to work, we are on the final push to connect eastern Kentucky with a safe, modern corridor that will serve generations."

The Mountain Parkway Expansion is a 45-mi. transportation improvement project that will create a wider, safer connection between eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. It is a key transportation project designed to close the only gap in a 400-mi., 4-lane, highspeed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky from Pikeville to Paducah.

The project will widen 32 mi. of existing parkway to four lanes and extend the parkway by 13 mi. from Salyersville to Prestonsburg.

A summary and timeline of all project segments includes:

• Wolfe County — 11 mi. — August 2022 – 2026

• Morgan County — 8.2 mi. — 2017 – 2021

• Magoffin County West — 4.6 mi. — 2019 – 2025

• Magoffin County Central — 5.7 mi. — 2015 – 2018

• Salyersville Restaurant Row — 2.4 mi. — 2016 – 2019

• Magoffin-Floyd — 13 mi. — 2025 – TBD

For more information, visit mtnparkway.com.

