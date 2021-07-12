The new suspension replaces the Hendrickson HAULMAAX family of 40,000- and 46,000-lb. capacity suspensions and also adds a new 52,000-lb. capacity.

Kenworth now offers the Hendrickson HAULMAAX EX as an option for the Kenworth T880, W990, T680 and T480 models.

The Hendrickson next generation heavy duty lightweight rubber suspension is designed for vocational applications such as dump, concrete mixer, refuse, logging, crane/boom, platform and fire/rescue. The new suspension replaces the Hendrickson HAULMAAX family of 40,000- and 46,000-lb. capacity suspensions and also adds a new 52,000-lb. capacity.

In addition to the increased capacity range, the Hendrickson HAULMAAX EX provides a higher site rating and maintains the same weight and durability compared to its predecessor. The suspension utilizes a unique rubber spring design that balances empty-ride quality and loaded stability. Angled bolster springs and a unique progressive load spring provide extra stability for demanding applications such as refuse, concrete mixers and dumps.

"The Hendrickson HAULMAAX EX is an excellent choice for Kenworth vocational customers seeking a lightweight, durable suspension equipped to handle rugged operating conditions and provide a smooth on-highway driving experience," said Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth marketing director. "Now that this suspension line is also available with a 52,000-pound suspension rating, Kenworth customers operating in heavy applications have a viable new suspension option to consider."

For more information, visit Hendrickson-intl.com.

