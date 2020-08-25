--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Kenworth Introduces New Options for T270 and T370 Medium Duty Conventional Trucks

Tue August 25, 2020 - National Edition
Kenworth

The Class 7 T370 offers a GVW range from 26,001 to 66,000 lbs. as a straight truck or tractor, and is a multi-dimensional performer to suit almost any vocation.
The Class 7 T370 offers a GVW range from 26,001 to 66,000 lbs. as a straight truck or tractor, and is a multi-dimensional performer to suit almost any vocation.



Kenworth offers new options for T270 and T370 medium duty conventional trucks.

The roll-back flatbed application is now an approved body type for use with the Kenworth AG210L single-axle rear suspension on the T270 and T370. The Kenworth AG210L is a 21,000-lb. rated highway, two-bag, rear air suspension that features a proven trailing arm design and provides a smooth ride, according to the manufacturer.

The T270 and T370 also add CX chrome round convex mirrors as an option. The driver and passenger side hood-mounted convex mirrors provide an enhanced side view and help to eliminate blind corners.

The Kenworth T270 and T370 also offer an updated version of the optional, Bendix side object detection system. Changes include increased field of view and enhanced detection. The detection range is now up to 20 ft. forward and 20 ft. backward from the sensor's location. The system also adds stationary object filtering when at speeds above 20 mph.

According to Bendix, its driver assistance technologies are designed to complement safe drivers, safe driving practices and proactive driver training programs, not replace them. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.

The T270, a true Class 6 vehicle rated at 26,000 lbs. GVW, is available as a straight truck and is configured for non-CDL operation. The Class 7 T370 offers a GVW range from 26,001 to 66,000 lbs. as a straight truck or tractor, and is a multi-dimensional performer to suit almost any vocation.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Kenworth New Products On-Road Trucks TRUCKS