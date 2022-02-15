The new 18-speed ratio provides smooth shifting and consistent performance in a wide range of operating applications. The TX-18 has three reverse gears, and TX-18 Pro has six, which pairs well with deep axle ratios.

Kenworth introduced the PACCAR TX-18 and PACCAR TX-18 Pro automated transmissions for Class 8 heavy on-highway and select off-highway vocational applications.

Both 18-speed transmissions build upon the efficiency of the PACCAR TX-12, which was designed to be the most efficient on-highway automated transmission. The PACCAR TX-18 offers additional capability for heavy on-highway use for applications, such as heavy haul transport. The PACCAR TX-18 Pro adds enhanced capabilities and unique features for extreme duty vocational applications and other select off-highway applications.

The new transmissions are available with the Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 equipped with the PACCAR MX-13 and PACCAR MX-11 engines. Optimally engineered to operate with the PACCAR MX engine platform, the new TX-18 and TX-18 Pro transmissions maximize the full potential of all MX engine ratings, with maximums of 510 hp, 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque capacity and 140,000 lbs. of gross combination vehicle weight (GCVW).

"Drivers will appreciate the versatility of the PACCAR TX-18 and PACCAR TX-18 Pro that deliver excellent low-speed maneuverability. Both seasoned and new drivers will benefit from tailored configurations that help them get the job done, and new performance calibrations that expertly control transmission shift points," said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

The new 18-speed ratio provides smooth shifting and consistent performance in a wide range of operating applications. The TX-18 has three reverse gears, and TX-18 Pro has six, which pairs well with deep axle ratios. Multiple reverse gears allow for improved maneuverability around job sites.

Both transmissions offer expanded high-capacity PTO functionality with an 8-bolt bottom mount and 4-bolt rear mount for a combined 160 hp capacity at 1,400 rpm.

The transmissions are equipped with an internal oil temperature sensor. The sensor shows transmission temperatures on the in-cab 15-in. digital display and provides driver notifications in situations causing excessive temperatures.

The TX-18 and TX-18 Pro are standard with Kenworth's driver-friendly column-mounted, right-hand shifter. The shifter places gear selection and engine brake controls at the driver's fingertips for enhanced ergonomics, comfort and overall performance.

On-highway maintenance intervals are 500,000 mi. or five years, and vocational intervals are 250,000 mi. or three years for the TX-18 and TX-18 Pro. The transmissions utilize a maintenance-free clutch.

The TX-18 and TX-18 Pro join Kenworth's PACCAR transmissions lineup, which include the PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission for fuel efficient, on-highway applications and the PACCAR TX-8 automatic transmission standard on Kenworth's new medium duty models.

For more information, visit www.paccarpowertrain.com/#section-integrated-powertrain and www.kenworth.com.

