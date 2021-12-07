Kenworth of Jacksonville is located at 1121 Suemac Road in Jacksonville, less than 1 mi. from its previous facility.

Kenworth of Jacksonville has relocated its full-service dealership to a larger, newly constructed facility to meet increasing Kenworth customer demands due to residential and commercial growth in the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area.

The 55,000 sq.-ft. facility features 28 service bays and a 2,000 sq.-ft. visual parts display supported by a large, well-stocked parts floor. Kenworth of Jacksonville is a Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified location and offers extended business hours, two-hour truck diagnosis through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane, 24-hour towing and mobile service availability, a comfortable drivers lounge and other premium services.

"Our new dealership, which is nearly double the size of our previous location, will help drive our dedicated efforts to provide enhanced support and uptime to our customers," said Denny Ross, Kenworth of Jacksonville president and owner.

Kenworth of Jacksonville is located at 1121 Suemac Road in Jacksonville, less than 1 mi. from its previous facility. The new dealership is on a 12.2-acre site and is easily accessible from Highway 295, a loop route around Jacksonville.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 800/732-2296.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

