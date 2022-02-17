Kenworth of Pennsylvania – Muncy is located at 80 Fitness Drive in Muncy, approximately 5 mi. from its previous facility. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 570/308-3590.

Kenworth of Pennsylvania – Muncy has relocated to a larger parts and service dealership to accommodate the growing needs of local truck fleets, owner operators and truck operators traveling through the area.

The 24,600 sq. ft. facility is nearly four times the size of its previous Muncy location. Kenworth of Pennsylvania – Muncy is situated on a 9-acre lot and features 15 service bays and a 6,000 sq. ft. parts department.

"Our new parts and service location in Muncy will help us support our customers with improved uptime and parts availability," said Tim Mitchell, Kenworth of Pennsylvania president. "We look forward to providing an enhanced customer experience to our customers who rely on our Muncy location for their parts and service."

Kenworth of Pennsylvania operates nine Kenworth parts and service locations in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.kwofpa.com.

