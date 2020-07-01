Kenworth Relocates Facility

Kenworth Sales Company — Las Vegas has relocated its full-service dealership to a larger, newly constructed facility to meet increasing Kenworth customer demands due to residential and commercial growth in the greater Las Vegas area.

The 67,000 sq.-ft. facility features a 27,500 sq.-ft. service department with 26 service bays, 2-hour truck diagnosis through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane, 3,300 sq.-ft. visual parts display supported by a large, fully stocked parts warehouse with ample inventory, a comfortable drivers lounge, indoor truck showroom, and 24-hour towing service availability. There is also a fuel island on site available to customers and the general public.

"As Kenworth Sales Company celebrates its 75th anniversary as a commercial truck dealer, it's fitting that we're moving our Las Vegas dealership to a brand-new facility that will better serve our customers operating in the surrounding Las Vegas area," said Kyle Treadway, Kenworth Sales Company president. "Our new state-of-the-art facility is nearly four times larger than our previous location and offers more than double the number of service bays, which will assist our efforts in maximizing uptime for our customers, while providing a better overall experience for those who visit the dealership."

Kenworth Sales Company — Las Vegas is located at 4830 Donovan Way in North Las Vegas, approximately 3.5 mi. from its previous facility. The new dealership is on an 8-acre site and is highly visible and accessible from Interstate 15, a major trucking route that connects Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 702-399-2424.

About Kenworth Sales Company

Kenworth Sales Company, founded in 1945 and PACCAR company, operates a total of 23 locations in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.