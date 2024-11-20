List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Kenworth T680 Returns to Chillicothe Plant With U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

    Kenworth T680, from Chillicothe plant, transports 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Lynden drivers tour the country before delivery. Special design and GPS tracking used on the truck. 11th year Kenworth delivers the tree, with annual lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.

    Wed November 20, 2024 - National Edition
    Kenworth


    The T680, operated by Lynden drivers John Schank and Fred Austin, stopped at the Kenworth Chillicothe plant for a private event on Nov. 17 so Kenworth employees could see
    Photo courtesy of Kenworth
    The T680, operated by Lynden drivers John Schank and Fred Austin, stopped at the Kenworth Chillicothe plant for a private event on Nov. 17 so Kenworth employees could see "The People's Tree" before it completes its journey to Washington, D.C.

    A Kenworth T680, assembled by employees at Kenworth's manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, recently returned with special cargo — the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

    The T680, operated by Lynden drivers John Schank and Fred Austin, stopped at the Kenworth Chillicothe plant for a private event on Nov. 17 so Kenworth employees could see "The People's Tree" before it completes its journey to Washington, D.C.

    This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a 74-ft. Sitka Spruce, was harvested from the Tongass National Forest in Alaska last month. Since its harvest, Schank and Austin have transported the tree to communities across the country for special events as part of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour.

    This year's tour theme is "Where Nature, People and Tradition Come Together."

    "Our employees were thrilled to again welcome the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for a stop in Chillicothe," said Doug VanZuiden, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager. "It was extra special to host the Lynden drivers and the entire U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project team for a tour of the manufacturing plant where the T680 hauling this year's tree was built."

    Lynden is this year's official designated tour carrier and selected Schank and Austin to transport the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Kenworth supplied the T680, which is equipped with a 76-in. sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 hp, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.

    The Kenworth T680 has a special graphic design created in honor of Alaska's National Forests and is equipped with real-time GPS location tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree using Kenworth's TruckTech+ connected truck technology. The tree can be tracked via interactive map (Kenworth Tree Tracker 2024 | Kenworth).

    This year marks the 11th consecutive year that a Kenworth truck will deliver the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The tree will be delivered on Nov. 22 to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held in early December.

    For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Turner Construction Leads $675M Concourse Project

    Bobcat Celebrates Season of Giving With Volunteerism, Hurricane Relief, Philanthropic Support

    NCDOT Engineers Able to Rebuild Gap in Key Highway Bridge Damaged By Hurricane

    Officials in Maryland Propose to Remove, Rebuild Both Spans of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

    National Attachments Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

    Magni Telescopic Handlers Broadens Dealer Network With Carolina Cat in North Carolina

    SEAA to Honor Steel Strong Women

    Messick's Free Christmas Light Show Returns for its 12th Year



     

    Read more about...

    Holiday Kenworth On-Road Trucks Trucks







    \\ \\ \\