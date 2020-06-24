Kenworth T880, W990 Add WABCO OnGuardACTIVE as Option

Kenworth now offers WABCO OnGuardACTIVE as an option for the Kenworth T880 and W990.

According to WABCO, OnGuardACTIVE is an advanced driver assistance system that helps drivers mitigate or avoid rear-end collisions and provides adaptive cruise control (ACC). The 77Ghz radar-only, advanced emergency braking and ACC system detects moving, stopped and stationary objects and provides visual, audible and haptic warnings. If necessary, OnGuardACTIVE will apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate a forward collision.

"Kenworth continues to introduce systems that can assist drivers to maintain safe distance, mitigate collisions and operate safely in rapidly changing and challenging road conditions.

"The offering of WABCO OnGuardACTIVE gives customers an additional driver assistance system option for the Kenworth T880 and W990," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

Kenworth first began offering WABCO OnGuardACTIVE for the Kenworth T680.

For more information, visit www.wabco-na.com or www.kenworth.com.

