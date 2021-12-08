Finnish company Kesla Oyj is known for several forest technology and material processing products, including forest trailers for tractors.

In recent years, tractor equipment has become increasingly versatile and now Kesla is launching a trailer concept with fire-extinguishing features. The sales of this new product will start immediately.

Fire-extinguishing equipment that can be used with all bigger agricultural tractors

The new product consists of a Kesla multiuse trailer, a Kesla loader and a modern, special plastic made water tank with volume of 10 cu. m., plus all the needed fire-fighting implements. The fire-extinguishing trailer is equipped with its own hydraulics and due to that it is easy to use with any big agricultural tractor.

Flexible use both on-road and off-road

The package can be driven to the fire-site —there is no need for separate carrier platform, which easies up the transfer to the site. Also, when filling the water tank, high road speed is beneficial as transfer to the filling site might not be right next to the fire-site.

As the concept is based on a 144 trailer with either roller or nave drive, it can be towed by high-wheeled tractors, which makes the package extremely handy and efficient in off-road conditions, as an example in case of forest fires.

A combination of good features in on-road and off-road gives flexibility and economics to the investment.

Two water cannons with up to 30 m reach

The Kesla fire-extinguishing unit has two water cannons — one on the loader boom and another in the rear part of the trailer. The loader boom mounted cannon can shoot up to 30 m and can be steered easily and precisely to the fire. Due to the long outreach of the loader, the water tank can be filled not only from waterpipes but also from natural water sources like lakes, rivers and bigger ditches. This is a great plus when working far from water pipelines.

The trailer structure serves also as a forest trailer

As said earlier, fire-extinguisher unit is a separate module, and it can easily be detached from the trailer. After detaching the unit, the stakes can be put back onto the trailer and the trailer can be used in the meanwhile for normal forestry drive.

Sales starting now, with first deliveries in February 2022

The concept was presented in mid-September by publishing a video of a prototype on YouTube. The product has attracted a lot of attention, and the company has received inquiries from all around the world. The product is now production ready.

