Photo courtesy of Baschmann Services Kevin Chodkowski

Baschmann Services, in Elma, N.Y., announced that Kevin Chodkowski has joined its staff in the position of sales representative in northern Erie and Niagara counties of New York.

In his role, Chodkowski will be contacting contractors, municipalities and aggregate producers offering the following brands sold through Baschmann Services:

Kobelco

Hitachi

ASV

Anaconda

Carlton

Fecon

TCI Manufacturing

Perkins engines

McLanahan

Felling trailers

Previous to joining Baschmann Services, Chodkowski served as a manufacturer's representative for a roofing and siding products wholesaler.

"In my previous job function I put a heavy emphasis on building one-on-one customer relationships," said Chodkowski. "Those relationships were critical to growing my customer base. It is evident to me that Baschmann Services and their entire staff share the same philosophy of the customer coming first."

For more information, visit www.baschmann.com.

