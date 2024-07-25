List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Kevin Chodkowski Joins Baschmann Services as Sales Representative

    Kevin Chodkowski has joined Baschmann Services in Elma, N.Y., as a sales representative focusing on northern Erie and Niagara counties. With experience in customer relationships, he will promote multiple brands including Kobelco, Hitachi, and Perkins engines. Chodkowski's appointment underscores the company's customer-centric approach.

    Thu July 25, 2024 - Northeast Edition #16
    CEG


    Kevin Chodkowski
    Photo courtesy of Baschmann Services
    Kevin Chodkowski

    Baschmann Services, in Elma, N.Y., announced that Kevin Chodkowski has joined its staff in the position of sales representative in northern Erie and Niagara counties of New York.

    In his role, Chodkowski will be contacting contractors, municipalities and aggregate producers offering the following brands sold through Baschmann Services:

    • Kobelco
    • Hitachi
    • ASV
    • Anaconda
    • Carlton
    • Fecon
    • TCI Manufacturing
    • Perkins engines
    • McLanahan
    • Felling trailers

    Previous to joining Baschmann Services, Chodkowski served as a manufacturer's representative for a roofing and siding products wholesaler.

    "In my previous job function I put a heavy emphasis on building one-on-one customer relationships," said Chodkowski. "Those relationships were critical to growing my customer base. It is evident to me that Baschmann Services and their entire staff share the same philosophy of the customer coming first."

    For more information, visit www.baschmann.com.




