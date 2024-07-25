Construction Equipment Guide
Thu July 25, 2024
Baschmann Services, in Elma, N.Y., announced that Kevin Chodkowski has joined its staff in the position of sales representative in northern Erie and Niagara counties of New York.
In his role, Chodkowski will be contacting contractors, municipalities and aggregate producers offering the following brands sold through Baschmann Services:
Previous to joining Baschmann Services, Chodkowski served as a manufacturer's representative for a roofing and siding products wholesaler.
"In my previous job function I put a heavy emphasis on building one-on-one customer relationships," said Chodkowski. "Those relationships were critical to growing my customer base. It is evident to me that Baschmann Services and their entire staff share the same philosophy of the customer coming first."
