Florida Coast Equipment has appointed Kevin Dinsmore as its new vice president of service.

Dinsmore was previously corporate service and solutions technology manager of Atlantic Tractor, a John Deere dealer. Dinsmore becomes the fourth executive to join Florida Coast Equipment in the past two months to support the company's rapid growth.

"Kevin's 20 years of experience in customer service will serve our company and our customers very well, and we couldn't be more excited to have him join the team," said Todd Bachman, president and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment. "Delivering superior customer service and unrivaled support are the pillars of our company's culture and Kevin's addition reinforces our commitment to building a service first organization."

Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE RENTAL is a family-owned and operated full-service Kubota dealership serving 13 locations across the state (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes, Homestead, Kissimmee, Apopka, Ocala, Lecanto, Miami and Davie). Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida's largest Kubota dealer and one of the top dealerships in the country. Florida Coast Equipment has been named an Elite Dealer eight years in a row and awarded the Top Volume Dealer award seven years.

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

