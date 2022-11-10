List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Kevin Dinsmore Joins Florida Coast Equipment as Vice President of Service

Thu November 10, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Construction Equipment Guide


Kevin Dinsmore is Florida Coast Equipment's new vice president of service.
Kevin Dinsmore is Florida Coast Equipment's new vice president of service.

Florida Coast Equipment has appointed Kevin Dinsmore as its new vice president of service.

Dinsmore was previously corporate service and solutions technology manager of Atlantic Tractor, a John Deere dealer. Dinsmore becomes the fourth executive to join Florida Coast Equipment in the past two months to support the company's rapid growth.

"Kevin's 20 years of experience in customer service will serve our company and our customers very well, and we couldn't be more excited to have him join the team," said Todd Bachman, president and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment. "Delivering superior customer service and unrivaled support are the pillars of our company's culture and Kevin's addition reinforces our commitment to building a service first organization."

Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE RENTAL is a family-owned and operated full-service Kubota dealership serving 13 locations across the state (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes, Homestead, Kissimmee, Apopka, Ocala, Lecanto, Miami and Davie). Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida's largest Kubota dealer and one of the top dealerships in the country. Florida Coast Equipment has been named an Elite Dealer eight years in a row and awarded the Top Volume Dealer award seven years.

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Managing Project Costs, Risks — How CM/GC Can Help

KYTC Expands Mountain Parkway

OPEI Welcomes Record Numbers to Equip Expo 2022 in Louisville

Construction Business VoIP Simplified

Great Lakes Construction Co. Cleans Up Mentor Marsh

ConExpo-Con/AGG Helps Illustrate Where Construction Industry is Going

Ground Clearance Announces Kitti Nienhueser as Administrative Researcher

BOMAG Americas Signs All Roads Equipment as Specialty Equipment Distributor of Virginia



 

Read more about...

Business News FLORIDA Florida Coast Equipment Kubota






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA