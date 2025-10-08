Kiewit replaces North Carolina's vital I-40 Bridge 142 over Pigeon River, enhancing safety, traffic flow, and emergency access. The $70.5 million project aims to modernize interstate infrastructure, accommodating heavy freight traffic and challenging mountain terrain while minimizing environmental impact. Scheduled for completion in 2026, crews face steep terrain, unpredictable weather, and river conditions, employing innovative construction methods for lasting reliability.

NCDOT photo The new bridge will be wider and designed to meet current interstate standards, including full shoulders, improved crash barriers and increased vertical clearance.

As part of a broader effort, construction crews in North Carolina are replacing Bridge 142 on I-40 over the Pigeon River. The $70.5 million undertaking centers on a critical link for both local and commercial traffic between the Tar Heel state and Tennessee.

"Bridge 142 is a vital interstate structure that has served the region for decades," said Kenny McCourt, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Division 14 resident engineer. "Like many bridges built during its era, it's reached the end of its service life. Deterioration from age, increased traffic loads and evolving safety standards have made full replacement the safest, most cost-effective option to ensure long-term reliability and structural integrity."

McCourt explained that timing aligns with available federal and state infrastructure funding. Replacing the bridge now avoids escalating repair costs and unplanned shutdowns. In addition, regional coordination efforts and environmental considerations made this window ideal for minimizing impact to travelers and the river ecosystem.

"This is part of the very first CMGC project for NCDOT. It began as a larger program to replace five bridges with early work packages that allowed the contractor to share ownership and assist in design. Three of the bridges in the contract have already been completed.

"This project also supports an NCDOT initiative to modernize infrastructure along the I-40 corridor near the Tennessee line, where mountainous terrain, weather and heavy freight traffic present unique challenges. It complements nearby bridge replacements aimed at improving safety, traffic flow and emergency access."

Bridge 142 carries I-40 motorists over the Pigeon River, spanning approximately 365 ft. and standing about 50 ft. above the water in a rugged section of Haywood County. The original structure consists of multiple steel girders with a concrete deck, crossing a scenic but logistically difficult gorge.

The new bridge will be wider and designed to meet current interstate standards, including full shoulders, improved crash barriers and increased vertical clearance. It will use modern concrete girders and reinforced substructures to enhance durability and resilience to flooding and seismic activity.

The project began in October 2021, with early construction efforts focused on the first bridges. Bridges 124 and 142, which are located near each other, are scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. serves as the prime contractor for the bridge project, which will provide safer, smoother travel with fewer maintenance-related disruptions.

"It will support tourism, freight and emergency services throughout western North Carolina, while preserving access to scenic routes and public lands," said McCourt. "For drivers, it means peace of mind and reliable passage for decades to come."

The biggest challenges for crews on the job include working within the steep terrain between the river and live traffic, as well as coping with unpredictable mountain weather. Maintaining traffic flow during demolition and construction phases requires precise coordination and safety measures.

Crews are completing the substructure of Bridge 142 and finishing work on the eastbound portion of Bridge 124. Key tasks remaining include completing bridges 124 and 142, performing final grading and paving and transitioning traffic into its final alignment.

For bridge work, the outside spans will require coordination between tracked cranes and gantry crane systems.

"The center span will require two gantry cranes working in tandem due to limited access," said McCourt. "This is notable because, to our knowledge, it's the first time gantry cranes are being used in DOT bridge construction in the southeastern United States."

Mountainous terrain and unpredictable soil conditions have made foundation work especially difficult, requiring multiple redesigns. Since Tropical Storm Helene, river conditions have changed significantly, causing water levels to rise and fall quickly. Several work suspensions have occurred due to flooding.

The eastbound portion of the original bridge has already been demolished, and traffic now runs one lane in each direction on the old westbound bridge. Once the new eastbound structure opens, the westbound section will be demolished. This involves deck removal, steel girder cutting and careful deconstruction with protective measures to prevent debris from entering the river.

When replacing multiple bridges along Interstate 40, workers must coordinate efforts across several sites, maintain steady traffic flow, manage shared equipment and labor resources and stay on schedule. Total cu. yds. on the entire project are approximately 120,472 and 46,317 for bridges 142 and 124.

Main equipment being used to complete the work includes gantry cranes, tracked cranes, excavators, concrete pump trucks and paving machinery. Primary materials include reinforced concrete, prestressed concrete girders, high-strength steel girders and asphalt.

According to McCourt, keeping an eye on the forecast is always crucial.

"Heavy rain, snow and freeze-thaw cycles delay paving, excavation and concrete work. River levels can rise rapidly, sometimes halting activity with little warning. Weather-related delays have been accounted for in the schedule, but adaptive planning is essential."

Despite the obstacles that have surfaced during construction, McCourt is pleased with the progress made so far.

"It's extremely satisfying to contribute to a lasting piece of infrastructure that will improve safety and mobility across the region. This bridge will stand as a long-term investment in North Carolina's transportation future." CEG

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

