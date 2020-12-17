Our Main Office
King of Prussia Equipment Corp. and Husqvarna Construction Products jointly held a service seminar on Husqvarna Soff-Cut saws and Husqvarna vacuums, grinding and polishing equipment.
Soff-Cut specialist Stewart Carr began the event with a Power Point presentation on the Husqvarna Soff-Cut saws 150, 150E, 150D, 2000, 2500, 4000 and 4200.
After the Power Point presentation, the class of mechanics and masons did hands-on maintenance of saw blade blocks, proper alignment and discussed the Soff-Cut early entry blades available for each saw.
Later, Industrial Application Specialist Paul Pinkevich did a Power Point presentation on grinders, vacuums and polishing equipment. He then conducted a hans-on presentation on the S26 vacuum with necessary maintenance proper filters (bags) all to be compliant with the current OSHA regulations.
The seminars ended with a question and answer period and goody bags that included Husqvarna masks, sweatshirts, hats and pens.
The companies attending the seminar included: