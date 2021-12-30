On Nov. 20, 2021, King of Prussia Equipment, in conjunction with Multiquip-Whiteman, hosted a one-day seminar for Multiquip walk-behind and ride-on trowels. Ten mechanics from six concrete contractors attended the school.

The school started at 8:00 a.m. with a PowerPoint presentation of the concrete equipment that was to be covered in the training. After the presentation, Adams started instructing the class with the walk-behind trowels and went over the importance of greasing and necessary maintenance needed for the trowels.

Adams also pointed out necessary preventative maintenance needed to use the trowels, including proper greasing, oil changes/hydraulic oil and engine oil.

Following a lunch break, Adams hosted an Q&A period.

The companies represented at the training seminar were:

Forcine Concrete, Malvern, Pa.

Neuber Concrete, Kimberton, Pa.

E&G Concrete, Stevens, Pa.

T&T Construction, Pa.

Anthony Biddle Contractors, Ambler, Pa.

Pro Concrete, Vineland, N.J.

Ten mechanics from six concrete contractors attended the school. King of Prussia Equipment provided the coffee, donuts, soda and pizza lunch. MQ Whiteman gave each mechanic an Amazon gift card.

King of Prussia Equipment has been a concrete equipment distributor in the tri-state area since 1980 and is among the few "specialty concrete" dealers of MQ-Whiteman in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware markets. Other major manufacturers the company represents are Schwing America, Husqvarna-Soff-Cut, Conforms, Benner-Nawman, Wyco, Bartell-Morrison, Camlever, Vibco, Allen Engineering, Powerblanket, MN-B-W and Soft Ride Racks.

King of Prussia Equipment provides annual service seminars of the manufacturers it represents. The company not only sells equipment, but also sells parts and accessories, performs service and repairs and has a large inventory of concrete equipment available for rent.

MQ-Whiteman Inc., based in Boise, Idaho, is a manufacturer of concrete and masonry equipment with Multiquip, headquartered in California, which distributes a full array of construction equipment throughout the United States and worldwide, including the brands Mikassa, Rammax, Stow and MQ Power.

For more information, visit http://www.kingofprussiaequipment.com/.

