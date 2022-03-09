Kinze Manufacturing will introduce its new 3505 True Speed high-speed planter for the 2023 season, providing advanced technology and improved productivity on smaller farms or small fields.

"The 3505 pivot fold planter is the newest addition to Kinze's True Speed high-speed planter lineup," said Kinze President Susanne Veatch. "It is simple to operate, high-performing and offered with or without a split 8-row 30 in. configuration."

With Kinze's True Speed technology, consisting of a high-speed seed meter and seed tube, the 3505 enables farmers to plant at speeds up to 12 mph, doubling the amount of acres they can cover in a typical day without compromising singulation accuracy or spacing.

Performance is optimized with Kinze's Blue Vantage display with shared coverage data and up to four planter-mounted cameras. The 3505 also features Kinze's Blue Drive electric drive and True Depth hydraulic down force for accurate seed placement to maximize performance and productivity. Bulk-fill seed-carrying capacity of 50 bushels, with liquid and dry fertilizer options, enables farmers to get in and out of the field quickly.

Other features include:

Increased seed handling capabilities with upgraded bulk fill entrainer. Farmers can use the 3505 for planting corn, soybeans, sweet corn, cotton, sunflowers, milo/sorghum, edible beans, sugar beets and wheat.

Narrow transport and easy serviceability achieved with double frame, lift and pivot folding frame design.

Improved durability, longer wear life and lower cost of ownership from Kinze's 05 Series row unit upgrades.

New Row Cleaners

Also new for 2023, Kinze will offer Yetter 2940 Air Adjust Series row cleaners on its 4905 and 4705 Blue Drive planters. They are factory-installed and fully controlled with the easy-to-use Blue Vantage display. Using the dedicated row cleaner display screen, farmers can easily change row air settings and operating depth for optimum residue control from the tractor cab.

The parallel linkage equipped row cleaner and coulter and row cleaner combo are both equipped with up and down air bags to precisely follow ground contours and clear a path for an ideal seedbed. They are standard equipped with a hydraulically driven pneumatic compressor and SharkTooth row cleaner wheels.

For more information, visit Kinze.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

