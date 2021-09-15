A new model is the dual auger Harvest Commander 1121 with 1,100 bu. capacity.

Kinze Manufacturing is expanding and enhancing its family of dual auger grain carts for the 2022 harvest season and giving its entire grain cart lineup a sleek, new makeover. The enhancements and a new grain cart model were unveiled at the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill.

New for next season will be the dual auger Harvest Commander 1121 model that can hold 1,100 bushels, the most desired capacity size among farmers. Key features include optional long-life Camso tracks, an on-demand horizontal auger drive, and dump door cleanout for easy and quick crop changeover. It also incorporates directional tip control and a low profile with short sides for operating on rolling terrain.

The new cart is actually a throwback to Kinze's legendary 1050 model, discontinued in 2012, that offered 1,000 bushels of capacity and was highly popular because of its sturdy design, ease of use and dependability.

"The 1121 is a high-value, optimally sized grain cart that delivers efficient grain handling with low cost of ownership," said Susanne Veatch, Kinze president. "Its durable construction, minimum driveline complexity providing operator convenience and low-maintenance track system are designed to provide farmers with a smooth and uninterrupted harvest."

The 1121 model's new features, including improved cleanout, auger spout grain control and upgraded lighting, also have been incorporated into Kinze's existing lineup of dual auger carts. Those have been given new model numbers — the 1321, 1421, 1521 and 1721 — which, along with the 1121, reflect Kinze's new product numbering system. The first two digits represent hundreds of bushels, the third digit indicates single or dual auger, and the final number is the model generation.

Justin Render, Kinze product specialist, said the 1121 model addresses many of the grain cart challenges now facing the industry. Cart operation can be complex and confusing, track systems are costly to maintain and hard to adjust, and there is no cost-effective, durable dual auger solution currently available.

"The 1121 modes offers a clean and very efficient design," Render said. "It's a simple-to-operate grain cart that goes out and gets the job done year after year."

Beginning in 2022, all Kinze single and dual auger carts will carry the Harvest Commander name, as did the former 1050 model. They also will feature a new look, maintaining the classic Kinze blue color but with enhanced graphics, repositioning the Kinze name and adding to the back of the carts the iconic Kinze Man character that was introduced in the company's early years.

A 50-Year Milestone

The timing for the new look and upgrades coincides with this year's 50th anniversary of Kinze's first grain cart. Company founder Jon Kinzenbaw pioneered the grain cart concept in 1971. His 400 Grain Cart was the first major innovation of the then startup company, allowing farmers to transfer huge volumes of grain from their loaded combines to standing trucks, which was a major timesaver during the harvest rush.

This unique low-profile design was the first ever to use giant high-flotation tires on a single axle for greater stability and mobility. And it was the first to use large-diameter PTO-powered dual augers, which could empty the 435-bushel capacity load in less time: three minutes. This allowed the tractor operator to easily navigate between the combine and grain truck without interrupting or slowing down the combine operation.

