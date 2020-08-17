Kirby-Smith Adds Vern Gunderson as Vice President of Road Construction & Minerals

Vern Gunderson

Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. (KSM) has hired Vern Gunderson as Vice President of Road Construction & Minerals. Gunderson is responsible for Kirby-Smith's road construction and minerals division and will lead the heavy equipment distributor's sales, rental and customer support efforts related to its Wirtgen Group (Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm & Kleemann), LeeBoy, Falcon and Masaba product lines. He will work out of KSM's Dallas office.

Gunderson has a reputation in the heavy equipment industry as a "take-charge" individual and brings over 28 years of experience to his new position, including over a decade of sales and marketing related to Wirtgen Group and LeeBoy products. Gunderson's career has allowed him to work with a wide variety of construction equipment dealers, contractors and equipment manufacturers. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales at Nixon-Egli Equipment Company.

"I have known Vern for over 10 years and one of the first things you notice is that there are no strangers when you are around him." said Jeff Weller, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for KSM. "His knowledge, experience, and get-things-done demeanor make him a perfect fit for the Vice President of Road Construction & Minerals position. We are very excited to finally have Vern join the 1KS family!"

Gunderson is anxious to immerse himself in the company.

"I am fortunate to work with such a talented team," said Gunderson. "Together we are going to do great things that will ensure we are providing our customers with the best equipment and support experience possible."

About Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.

Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premiere new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, North Texas, West Texas, Kansas and Missouri and a dedicated Pipeline Services Division.

For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.