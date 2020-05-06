Kirby-Smith Machinery Opens Its New Waco Facility

The Waco office is the 12th full-service branch for the heavy equipment distributor and 7th location in Texas.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has opened a new facility to better serve customers in the greater Waco area and surrounding counties for central Texas. The Waco office is the 12th full-service branch for the heavy equipment distributor and 7th location in Texas. It will provide new and existing customers with a customer-focused dealership experience — including new and used equipment inventory for sale and rent, one of the largest and most efficient parts inventories in the region, and reliable service in the shop and field — all at the local level. Located in Hewitt, Texas, which is part of the Waco metropolitan statistical area, this newly leased facility will provide immediate coverage for customers while KSM looks to acquire property to build a permanent location.

"Establishing a stronger presence in Waco has been a part of our strategy for some time and we were thankful the right situation came along for us to take action. With its current and projected growth, Waco is a strategic location for us, and we are excited for the opportunity to become a greater part of the fabric of an outstanding community," said Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Jeff Weller. "Our long-term intent is to find the right piece of property for our permanent home in the area, and this initial leased facility will give us time to make the right choice. We are confident in our decision to make Waco the newest location for Kirby-Smith."

Waco will carry the same manufacturing lines as its sister branches in North Texas. KSM is the authorized dealer in North Texas for Komatsu earthmoving equipment including excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, dump trucks and motor graders. It is also the dealer for the Wirtgen Group line of roadbuilding equipment, National Crane boom trucks, and several other quality equipment manufacturers. Salesmen for the area include territory manager Trey McNeel, rental sales rep Colton Watson, and product support sales representative Chad White. Paul Bell, who is also the sales & operations manager for KSM's Fort Worth and Abilene branches, will oversee sales and branch operations.

The branch is located at 415 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt, Tex., 76643 and can be reached at 254-261-1370.

About Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. was established in 1983 and is recognized as one of the premiere new and used heavy construction equipment and crane dealers in the country. Kirby-Smith Machinery and its hundreds of dedicated professional employees are committed to providing reliable new and used equipment for sale and equipment rentals, as well as responsive service and equipment parts for multiple makes and models. Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, North Texas, West Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.