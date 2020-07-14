Kirby-Smith Machinery Opens New Facility in Lubbock

The branch is located at 3419 East Slaton Rd., Lubbock, Texas 79404.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has opened a new facility in Lubbock. The 22,000 sq. ft. location features a modern design and includes eight service bays, each equipped with lube banks to ensure the correct amount of fluids for all machines serviced. It will provide new and existing customers with an enhanced customer-focused dealership experience — including new and used equipment inventory for sale and rent, one of the largest and most efficient parts inventories in the region, and reliable service in the shop and field, according to the company.

KSM has taken great care in the design, construction and implementation of this new facility, which was first announced to customers during a Komatsu intelligent Machine Control Demo in 2017. Vice President of Sales Del Keffer, who made the initial announcement, believes customers in Lubbock will find their patience has been rewarded.

"The efforts of our personnel to grow the west Texas market has come to fruition with our new Lubbock location," said Keffer. "The demand was in place for a modern facility to support these customers who have long put their trust in Kirby-Smith. We are proud to support west Texas with this incredible new facility."

For Chuck Thompson, west Texas area manager of KSM, seeing the initial market response to the new facility and realizing the opportunity to play an even greater role in Lubbock community has been gratifying.

"Lubbock is a diverse and growing market with a huge draw due to the presence of Texas Tech and a growing medical field that continues to be a leader in the industry," said Thompson. "It has been a long road to get here, but the difference in our marketing perception upon opening the doors was almost immediate and we were blessed to have a fantastic first quarter here. As Lubbock grows, we look forward to many years of extended growth with it, and we are proud to give our customers the facility experience and support they deserve."

A tentative celebratory open house event is planned for September.

"I am very excited to celebrate this new facility with both our new and old customers in the fall, barring any future COVID-related delays," said Thompson. "The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority and we are monitoring events accordingly."

Lubbock will carry the same manufacturing lines as other west Texas branches.

KSM is the authorized west Texas dealer of Komatsu earthmoving equipment including excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, dump trucks and motor graders. It also is the dealer of the Wirtgen Group line of roadbuilding equipment, Takeuchi compact equipment, National Crane boom trucks and several other quality equipment manufacturers.

Salesmen for the area include Territory Manager Brent Snapp and Product Support Sales Representative Joe Phillips. Other key on-site personnel include West Texas Finance Manager JP Cotton, Parts Manager Victor Kotulek and Service Manager Jerrod Ellison.

The branch is located at 3419 East Slaton Rd., Lubbock, Texas 79404 and can be reached at 806/745-2112.

For more information about Kirby-Smith Machinery, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.