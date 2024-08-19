List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes Colin Brown to Oklahoma Sales Manager, General Manager of Magni Product Line

    Colin Brown has been promoted by Kirby-Smith Machinery to Oklahoma Sales Manager and General Manager of the Magni product line. Brown will oversee sales teams in various locations, drive revenue, and nurture customer relationships. Executive VP Gavin Cole commended Brown's dedication and leadership, highlighting his commitment to customer satisfaction. Brown expressed pride in the company's legacy and is eager to deliver top-notch equipment and support to customers.

    Mon August 19, 2024 - West Edition
    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.


    Colin Brown
    Photo courtesy of Kirby-Smith Machinery
    Colin Brown

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has promoted Colin Brown to Oklahoma sales manager.

    In his new role, Brown will lead the sales team in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and McAlester to drive revenue, grow market share and support customer relationships. Brown also was promoted to general manager of KSM's Magni telehandler line and will continue to serve as Oklahoma City branch manager.

    Gavin Cole, executive vice president of sales of KSM, spoke highly of the work Brown has done since rejoining KSM in 2022.

    "Colin leads by example and has consistently stepped up to the plate to support the overall needs of Kirby-Smith," said Cole. "I know he will be incredibly successful in his new responsibilities."

    Focused on supporting KSM's customers, Brown is ready for the challenges ahead.

    "I cannot express how proud I am to be part of Kirby-Smith Machinery," said Brown. "Kirby-Smith carries an incredible legacy of leadership that puts the needs of our customers first, earning the privilege of life-long relationships. It is an honor to be a part of that as we strive to provide our customers with the equipment, solutions and support they expect and deserve."

    For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.




