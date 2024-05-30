List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes JP Cotton to Role of Assistant Sales, Operations Manager, Dallas

    Thu May 30, 2024 - West Edition
    Kirby-Smith Machinery


    JP Cotton
    Photo courtesy of Kirby-Smith Machinery
    JP Cotton

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) announced the promotion of JP Cotton to the role of assistant sales and operations manager for the Dallas branch.

    Cotton will be responsible for supporting Sales and Operations Manager Chad Cox with the day-to-day operational needs of the Dallas branch and provide increased focus on growing additional sales opportunities.

    This new position for Cotton will help Kirby-Smith expand capabilities in the DFW Market and also will serve as a developmental role, reflecting the commitment to raising the next generation of leaders at KSM.

    Cotton started his career at KSM in 2017 as a territory manager and has served the past several years on the Kirby-Smith Finance Team, with a focus on West Texas and industrial equipment. With 16 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, spanning both the manufacturer and distributor sides, Cotton brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

    "I don't have the words for what this opportunity means to me, except there's nothing like KSM anywhere else out there, and I'm excited to work with Chad and do my part to help lead the charge in Dallas," said Cotton. "One of our core foundations is family first and I'm grateful for the opportunity to now be a lot closer to my own family in DFW. But more than anything, I want to say thank you to my Kirby-Smith family."

    Gavin Cole, executive vice president of sales, said, "This new position of assistant sales and operations manager will allow [Cotton] to further hone and develop his skills as a manager and I look forward to seeing what he does with this new opportunity."

    For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.




    Business News Dallas Employee News Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. TEXAS






