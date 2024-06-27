TxDOT Extensive flooding over the past few months has resulted in construction crews conducting repairs, restoring damaged infrastructure and clearing massive amounts of debris throughout many parts of the state.

Over the last few months, Texas has experienced severe weather, heavy rain and flooding throughout many parts of the state that has general contractors out in full force helping conduct repairs, clear debris and restoring damaged infrastructure.

Statewide, between May 1 to May 21, there were 736 roads closed due to flooding and 135 locations had flood-related damages.

"The flooding washed out or collapsed complete sections of roadways in some areas," said Adam Hammons, a TxDOT manager. "When that happens, crews quickly work with state partners to close the road and let everyone know as soon as possible. TxDOT then coordinates a detour and works on repairs."

For example, one of the biggest incidents of road damage occurred in the Beaumont District at the FM 787 bridge at the Trinity River, where the western approach slab collapsed due to undermining. The damaged section was wide and deep, leading to an immediate road closure to allow for repairs. The Houston, Waco and Bryan districts also experienced damages that will require construction crews to make swift repairs.

"Our crews did an incredible job, working through multiple storms over the month of May and late April," said TxDOT Emergency Management Coordinator Matthew Heinze. "We had multiple districts responding to storms with hundreds of personnel working on repairs, clearing debris and monitoring roads."

In Houston, TxDOT and its crews were able to clear debris and help repair and restore power to parts of the state.

"Our crews are working diligently to restore our traffic signals and efforts to recover to normal operations across the Houston District, including Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend and Waller counties," said Eliza Paul, the TxDOT Houston District engineer said. "To expedite restoration TxDOT is leveraging our forces to get our system up and operating."

While the Houston area has essentially recovered, other areas are in more dire situations as other parts of the state are still recovering from flooding. TxDOT crews remain out on the roads monitoring the situation, clearing debris, repairing damages and helping keep drivers safe.

"It's been a long couple weeks for communities impacted by these storms," said Heinze. "We are here to help in any way we can and our crews out there work hard to help ensure roads are clear and safe to drive."

One of those crews is Knife River Corportation, who was brought in to make repairs in the Bryan District.

In Bryan, several sections of the FM 1374 in Walker County were affected with washed out roads, landslides adjacent to roads, flooded sections, damaged storm drains and the edges of lanes where the base was seriously damaged and nearly washed away. There also were sections of lane edges that just broke off. Immediate efforts to deal with the damage utilized small excavators and loaders to carry debris.

Fortunately, no one was injured via the damage in Walker County.

"Knife River helped us get our roads back together," said Bob Colwell, a Bryan District public information officer. "We had flooding in six of the 10 counties in the district. Walker County was hit the hardest with over 40 inches of rain in a three week timeframe."

"TxDOT works extensively with its general contractor partners and has a close partnership with them to be prepared for severe weather," said Heinze.

"Crews have spent the last few days clearing debris from roadways and working to restore operations in the Houston area," it stated. "TxDOT's current priority is restoring and repairing signal operations impacted by the storm. Of the 1,100 signals throughout the Houston District, roughly 125 are in need of repair."

To ensure a swift recovery, TxDOT mobilized crews from across the state to assist with Houston's emergency operations and recovery efforts. The Houston District also geared up to augment signal restoration efforts in support of the local municipalities.

TxDOT works closely with its state partners in response to storms, including the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

In addition to repairing roads, crews from TxDOT throughout the state cleared debris in drains before the storm, which helped to provide relief during heavy rain events; monitored road conditions, looking out for flooding and damages; removed debris over the road; inspected road damages and worked on current and long-term repairs. In some areas, crews have repaired all flood-related road damages; and restored power to and repaired damaged traffic signals.

Hammons stressed that TxDOT prepares year-round for events such as the spring storms and that crews are ready to respond rapidly.

"When water rose and began to flood roadways, TxDOT was ready with traffic control measures and kept the public informed about closures and alternate routes," he said.  CEG

(All photos courtesy of TxDOT.)

Irwin Rapoport A journalist who started his career at a weekly community newspaper, Irwin Rapoport has written about construction and architecture for more than 15 years, as well as a variety of other subjects, such as recycling, environmental issues, business supply chains, property development, pulp and paper, agriculture, solar power and energy, and education. Getting the story right and illustrating the hard work and professionalism that goes into completing road, bridge, and building projects is important to him. A key element of his construction articles is to provide readers with an opportunity to see how general contractors and departments of transportation complete their projects and address challenges so that lessons learned can be shared with a wider audience. Rapoport has a BA in History and a Minor in Political Science from Concordia University. His hobbies include hiking, birding, cycling, reading, going to concerts and plays, hanging out with friends and family, and architecture. He is keen to one day write an MA thesis on military and economic planning by the Great Powers prior to the start of the First World War.

Read more from Irwin Rapoport here.



Today's top stories