KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA unveils "The Ranch," a customer and dealer experience/demo center located in Hockley, Texas.

This purpose-built facility brings together the best of KOBELCO technology, expertise and hospitality to create a dynamic environment for learning, testing and building relationships, according to the company. Sitting on 15 acres of land, the $6.5 million facility includes a 10,000-sq.-ft. training and entertainment area, expansive outdoor demonstration area and a dedicated space for machine operation. Every aspect of The Ranch reflects KOBELCO USA's commitment to building relationships and introducing its state of the art excavators to customers and dealer personnel, said the company. The outdoor demonstration area provides a platform to showcase the power, precision and versatility of KOBELCO excavators, attachments and other equipment. Visitors can see how these machines perform in real-world scenarios, offering a hands on understanding of their capabilities and reliability.

Inside serves as a hub for training sessions and opportunities to dive deeper into KOBELCO USA's product lineup. Guests can explore key features, gain product knowledge and discover how KOBELCO machinery stands apart in the industry.

"The experience is designed to leave participants not only informed but also inspired by the possibilities KOBELCO brings to the market," said the company. "Beyond the machinery and training, The Ranch offers an environment where relationships flourish. The ranch is a welcoming space for networking and camaraderie. Equipped with a full kitchen, barbecue grill, pool table, shuffleboard and comfortable lounge areas, it's a place where guests can unwind, share stories and strengthen connections over a meal or friendly competition. Recent events have highlighted the unique blend of professionalism and hospitality that defines The Ranch. From equipment demonstrations to classic Texas barbecue, every moment is made to leave a lasting impression. It's not just a visit — it's an experience."

