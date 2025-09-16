Kobelco and Trimble have expanded collaboration to offer Trimble Earthworks grade control systems through select Kobelco dealers in North America. The program provides pre-equipped excavators with training and support, enabling enhanced machine productivity and job site precision. Dealers undergo certification to offer and install Trimble systems, with a pathway to 3D grade control technology.

Kobelco photo Kobelco Construction Machinery USA and Trimble announced an expanded collaboration that makes the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform 2D guidance and control systems available directly through select Kobelco dealers in North America.

This new offering, launched as Kobelco's certified Trimble Earthworks 2D grade control program, is now available at Kobelco dealers across North America, enhancing machine productivity and job site precision.

While Kobelco has offered a Trimble Ready option from the factory on multiple machine models since 2017, this announcement makes it easy for customers to acquire excavators pre-equipped with Trimble Earthworks and receive training, service and support directly from their Kobelco dealer.

This program enables certified Kobelco dealers to offer and install Trimble 2D machine guidance and control systems and offers customers a pathway to all the benefits of grade control technology, including 3D grade control. Kobelco provides solutions to meet evolving contractor needs, whether customers are seeking consistent grade accuracy with full manual control or semi- autonomous excavation with automated boom and bucket movement.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed on modern job sites," said Dan Collins, director of product development and marketing of Kobelco USA. "This collaboration allows Kobelco dealers to offer proven technology that enhances productivity, reduces overcut and shortens project timelines."

"We are committed to making Trimble technology as easy as possible for all customers to purchase, regardless of equipment type," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems of Trimble. "We expect today's announcement will make it easier for Kobelco customers to take advantage of seamless integration into the Trimble technology ecosystem."

Dealer Certified, Customer Focused

To ensure seamless integration and support for customers, Kobelco has established a rigorous certification process for dealers. Training includes online courses and in-person sessions covering both sales and technical service. Participating locations also are required to have demo equipment, a spare parts inventory and a dedicated technology champion. By becoming certified, dealers gain the ability to:

● offer pre-configured Trimble Earthworks 2D solutions at competitive pricing;

● finance grade control systems alongside machine purchases;

● deliver faster installation with Kobelco's factory sensor mounts on select models; and

● support upgrades to Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control through the Sitech distribution channel, when needed.

Trimble Earthworks 2D systems are available for a range of Kobelco models with factory sensor mounts that streamline installation.

For more information, visit kobelco-usa.com and trimble.com.

