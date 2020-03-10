KOBELCO Unveils Revolutionary Hybrid Excavator, New Conventional Models

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

KOBELCO Unveils Revolutionary Hybrid Excavator, New Conventional Models

Tue March 10, 2020 - National Edition
Kobelco


KOBELCO USA will showcase its excavators’ unmatched power, efficiency and machine control capabilities.
KOBELCO USA will showcase its excavators’ unmatched power, efficiency and machine control capabilities.

More than 20 machines will be displayed in the expansive, 31,350-sq ft KOBELCO exhibit space, including: a revolutionary Hybrid excavator, the first Generation 11 excavator available in North America, an array of new conventional models, and several mini and short radius machines. KOBELCO also plans to display various specialty machines for automotive dismantling and building demolition, debut a log loading excavator for forestry applications, and exhibit a Wounded Warrior Project tribute excavator.

In addition to unveiling several new models, KOBELCO will highlight the unmatched power, efficiency, safety, durability and machine control capabilities of its excavators. The KOBELCO exhibit will feature the company's exclusive iNDr Cooling System, KOMEXS machine monitoring technology, and display its rich history of innovation, parts and service dedication, and strong dealer network support. KOBELCO invites attendees to experience a demonstration of the cutting-edge K-DIVE remote operation technology, and welcomes the boldest and bravest individuals to participate in the KOBELCO "No Bull" Challenge.

The KOBELCO USA exhibit is located in the North Hall, booth N10037. KOBELCO excavator experts will be readily available to assist attendees, conduct product walk-arounds, and answer questions. For more information on KOBELCO USA at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, please visit www.KobelcoConExpo.com.

KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA offers industry-leading crawler excavators in the 3,000 lb. to 185,000 lb. classes including zero tail swing, compact, standard, long reach, high and wide undercarriages, mass excavation, auto recycling and demolition models. Well-known as the excavator authority, KOBELCO is committed to producing quality machines with advanced productivity-boosting features and innovative technologies. With premier capabilities such as no time limit power boost and exclusive independent travel, KOBELCO machines ensure superior performance and efficiency for the toughest worksite challenges.

For more information on KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA or KOBELCO products, please visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com or call 281-888-8430.



Construction Equipment Guide