KOBELCO Unveils Revolutionary Hybrid Excavator, New Conventional Models

KOBELCO USA will showcase its excavators’ unmatched power, efficiency and machine control capabilities.

More than 20 machines will be displayed in the expansive, 31,350-sq ft KOBELCO exhibit space, including: a revolutionary Hybrid excavator, the first Generation 11 excavator available in North America, an array of new conventional models, and several mini and short radius machines. KOBELCO also plans to display various specialty machines for automotive dismantling and building demolition, debut a log loading excavator for forestry applications, and exhibit a Wounded Warrior Project tribute excavator.

In addition to unveiling several new models, KOBELCO will highlight the unmatched power, efficiency, safety, durability and machine control capabilities of its excavators. The KOBELCO exhibit will feature the company's exclusive iNDr Cooling System, KOMEXS machine monitoring technology, and display its rich history of innovation, parts and service dedication, and strong dealer network support. KOBELCO invites attendees to experience a demonstration of the cutting-edge K-DIVE remote operation technology, and welcomes the boldest and bravest individuals to participate in the KOBELCO "No Bull" Challenge.

The KOBELCO USA exhibit is located in the North Hall, booth N10037. KOBELCO excavator experts will be readily available to assist attendees, conduct product walk-arounds, and answer questions. For more information on KOBELCO USA at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, please visit www.KobelcoConExpo.com.

KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA offers industry-leading crawler excavators in the 3,000 lb. to 185,000 lb. classes including zero tail swing, compact, standard, long reach, high and wide undercarriages, mass excavation, auto recycling and demolition models. Well-known as the excavator authority, KOBELCO is committed to producing quality machines with advanced productivity-boosting features and innovative technologies. With premier capabilities such as no time limit power boost and exclusive independent travel, KOBELCO machines ensure superior performance and efficiency for the toughest worksite challenges.

For more information on KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA or KOBELCO products, please visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com or call 281-888-8430.